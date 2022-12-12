The Banshees of Inisherin leads the Golden Globes 2023 nominations with eight nods.

The dark comedy about feuding friends in 1920s Ireland is up for Best Film, while cast members including Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson received acting nods.

Everything Everywhere All at Once followed with six nominations, while Babylon and The Fabelmans each bagged five.

Over on the TV side, Abbott Elementary leads the nominees with five, while The White Lotus, Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story and The Crown are also in the running for awards.

The nominees were announced by Lopez vs Lopez stars Mayan Lopez and Selenis Leyva on America’s Today show on Monday (12th December). Read on for the full list.

Golden Globes 2023: Full list of nominations

Michelle Yeoh in Everything Everywhere All at Once
Michelle Yeoh in Everything Everywhere All at Once. A24

Best Motion Picture – Drama

Avatar: The Way of Water
Elvis
The Fabelmans
Tár
Top Gun: Maverick

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama

Cate Blanchett, Tár
Olivia Colman, Empire of Light
Viola Davis, The Woman King
Ana de Armas, Blonde
Michelle Williams, The Fabelmans

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama

Austin Butler, Elvis
Brendan Fraser, The Whale
Hugh Jackman, The Son
Bill Nighy, Living
Jeremy Pope, The Inspection

Daniel Craig as Benoit Blanc in Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
Daniel Craig as Benoit Blanc in Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery. Netflix

Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Babylon
The Banshees of Inisherin
Everything Everywhere All at Once
Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
Triangle of Sadness

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Lesley Manville, Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris
Margot Robbie, Babylon
Anya Taylor-Joy, The Menu
Emma Thompson, Good Luck to You, Leo Grande
Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Diego Calva, Babylon
Daniel Craig, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
Adam Driver, White Noise
Colin Farrell, The Banshees of Inisherin
Ralph Fiennes, The Menu

Best Motion Picture – Animated

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio
Inu-Oh
Marcel the Shell With Shoes On
Puss in Boots: The Last Wish
Turning Red

Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio
Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio. Netflix

Best Motion Picture – Non-English Language

All Quiet on the Western Front (Germany)
Argentina, 1985 (Argentina)
Close (Belgium)
Decision to Leave (South Korea)
RRR (India)

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture

Angela Bassett, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Kerry Condon, The Banshees of Inisherin
Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Dolly De Leon, Triangle of Sadness
Carey Mulligan, She Said

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture

Brendan Gleeson, The Banshees of Inisherin
Barry Keoghan, The Banshees of Inisherin
Brad Pitt, Babylon
Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Eddie Redmayne, The Good Nurse

Best Director — Motion Picture
James Cameron, Avatar: The Way of Water
Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Baz Luhrmann, Elvis
Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin
Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans

Avatar: The Way of Water
Avatar: The Way of Water. Disney

Best Screenplay – Motion Picture

Todd Field, Tár
Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin
Sarah Polley, Women Talking
Steven Spielberg, Tony Kushner, The Fabelmans

Best Original Score – Motion Picture

Carter Burwell, The Banshees of Inisherin
Alexandre Desplat, Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio
Hildur Guðnadóttir, Women Talking
Justin Hurwitz, Babylon
John Williams, The Fabelmans

Best Original Song – Motion Picture

Carolina, Taylor Swift (Where the Crawdads Sing)
Ciao Papa, Alexandre Desplat, Guillermo del Toro, Roeban Katz (Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio)
Hold My Hand, Lady Gaga, BloodPop, Benjamin Rice (Top Gun: Maverick)
Lift Me Up, Tems, Rihanna, Ryan Coogler, Ludwig Göransson (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever)
Naatu Naatu, Kala Bhairava, M.M. Keeravani, Kala Bhairava, Rahul Sipligunj (RRR)

Best Television Series – Drama
Better Call Saul
The Crown
House of the Dragon
Ozark
Severance

Lisa Ann Walter and Sheryl Lee Ralph in Abbott Elementary.
Lisa Ann Walter and Sheryl Lee Ralph in Abbott Elementary. Disney

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Drama
Emma D’Arcy, House of the Dragon
Laura Linney, Ozark
Imelda Staunton, The Crown
Hilary Swank, Alaska Daily
Zendaya, Euphoria

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Drama
Jeff Bridges, The Old Man
Kevin Costner, Yellowstone
Diego Luna, Andor
Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
Adam Scott, Severance

Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Abbott Elementary
The Bear
Hacks
Only Murders in the Building
Wednesday

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant
Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building
Jenna Ortega, Wednesday
Jean Smart, Hacks

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Donald Glover, Atlanta
Bill Hader, Barry
Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building
Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
Jeremy Allen White, The Bear

Best Television Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Black Bird
Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
The Dropout
Pam & Tommy
The White Lotus

Amanda Seyfried in The Dropout.
Amanda Seyfried in The Dropout. Hulu/Beth Dubber

Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series, Anthology Series, or a Motion Picture Made for Television

Jessica Chastain, George and Tammy
Julia Garner, Inventing Anna
Lily James, Pam & Tommy
Julia Roberts, Gaslit
Amanda Seyfried, The Dropout

Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series, or a Motion Picture Made for Television

Taron Egerton, Black Bird
Colin Firth, The Staircase
Andrew Garfield, Under the Banner of Heaven
Evan Peters, Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Sebastian Stan, Pam & Tommy

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus
Claire Danes, Fleishman Is in Trouble
Daisy Edgar-Jones, Under the Banner of Heaven
Niecy Nash, Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Aubrey Plaza, The White Lotus

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

F. Murray Abraham, The White Lotus
Domhnall Gleeson, The Patient
Paul Walter Hauser, Black Bird
Richard Jenkins, Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Seth Rogen, Pam & Tommy

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Musical-Comedy or Drama Television Series

Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown
Hannah Einbinder, Hacks
Julia Garner, Ozark
Janelle James, Abbott Elementary
Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Musical-Comedy or Drama Television Series

John Lithgow, The Old Man
Jonathan Pryce, The Crown
John Turturro, Severance
Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary
Henry Winkler, Barry

