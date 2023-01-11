Golden Globe Awards 2023 winners: Full list of nominations and wins
It was a good night for Jennifer Coolidge, Colin Farrell and Steven Spielberg.
The Banshees of Inisherin, The Fabelmans, House of the Dragon and The White Lotus won big at the Golden Globe Awards 2023.
The Colin Farrell-led Banshees of Inisherin scooped up three awards at the ceremony in Los Angeles, including Best Comedy Actor for the Irish star, as well as Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy and Best Screenplay.
Picking up his award, Farrell said: "I never expect my films to find an audience, and when they do it's shocking for me."
Meanwhile, Steven Spielberg's autobiographical The Fabelmans won Best Motion Picture – Drama, with the filmmaker also triumphing in the Best Director category.
In the world of television, House of the Dragon beat Severance, Better Call Saul, The Crown and Ozark to Best TV Series – Drama, while hit ABC comedy Abbott Elementary picked up the award for Best TV Series – Musical or Comedy as well as separate awards for leading stars Quinta Brunson and Tyler James Williams.
Fan favourite The White Lotus also went home with two awards from its four nominations; one for Best Limited Series and the other for Jennifer Coolidge, as Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or TV Movie.
Euphoria's Zendaya also triumphed over House of the Dragon's Emma D'Arcy and Ozark's Laura Linney in the Best Actress in a TV series – Drama category.
Elsewhere in the film stakes, Cate Blanchett won the award for Best Actress for her performance in Tár, while Austin Butler won Best Actor for Elvis. Angela Bassett won Best Supporting Actress for the hit Marvel sequel Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.
The grand event came under a cloud of its own controversy in 2021 after its organisers, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA), were accused of ethical lapses and a lack of diversity.
The HFPA announced a series of reforms in an effort to address the issues, and the 2023 ceremony marked a return to an in-person ceremony with most of the winners of the night present to collect their awards in person, despite speculation they might stay away.
So, without further ado, read on for the full list of who won what at the Golden Globe Awards 2023.
Golden Globe Awards 2023 winners
Movies
Best Motion Picture – Drama
- Avatar: The Way of Water
- Elvis
- The Fabelmans [WINNER]
- Tár
- Top Gun: Maverick
Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy
- Babylon
- The Banshees of Inisherin [WINNER]
- Everything Everywhere All At Once
- Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
- Triangle of Sadness
Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama
- Austin Butler – Elvis [WINNER]
- Brendan Fraser – The Whale
- Hugh Jackman – The Son
- Bill Nighy – Living
- Jeremy Pope – The Inspection
Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama
- Cate Blanchett – Tár [WINNER]
- Olivia Colman – Empire of Light
- Viola Davis – The Woman King
- Ana de Armas – Blonde
- Michelle Williams – The Fabelman
Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy
- Diego Calva – Babylon
- Daniel Craig – Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
- Adam Driver – White Noise
- Colin Farrell – The Banshees of Inisherin [WINNER]
- Ralph Fiennes – The Menu
Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy
- Lesley Manville – Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris
- Margot Robbie – Babylon
- Anya Taylor-Joy – The Menu
- Emma Thompson – Good Luck to You, Leo Grande
- Michelle Yeoh – Everything Everywhere All at Once [WINNER]
Best Supporting Actor in any Motion Picture
- Brendan Gleeson – The Banshees of Inisherin
- Barry Keoghan – The Banshees of Inisherin
- Brad Pitt – Babylon
- Ke Huy Quan – Everything Everywhere All at Once [WINNER]
- Eddie Redmayne – The Good Nurse
Best Supporting Actress in any Motion Picture
- Angela Bassett – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever [WINNER]
- Kerry Condon – The Banshees of Inisherin
- Jamie Lee Curtis – Everything Everywhere All at Once
- Dolly de Leon – Triangle of Sadness
- Carey Mulligan – She Said
Best Director – Motion Picture
- James Cameron – Avatar: The Way of Water
- Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert – Everything Everywhere All at Once
- Baz Luhrmann – Elvis
- Martin McDonagh – The Banshees of Inisherin
- Steven Spielberg – The Fabelmans [WINNER]
Best Screenplay – Motion Picture
- Todd Field – Tár
- Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert – Everything Everywhere All at Once
- Martin McDonagh – The Banshees of Inisherin [WINNER]
- Sarah Polley – Women Talking
- Steven Spielberg and Tony Kushner – The Fabelmans
Best Motion Picture – Animated
- Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio [WINNER]
- Inu-Oh
- Marcel the Shell with Shoes On
- Puss in Boots: The Last Wish
- Turning Red
Best Motion Picture – Non-English Language
- All Quiet on the Western Front
- Argentina, 1985 [WINNER]
- Close
- Decision to Leave
- RRR
Best Original Score – Motion Picture
- Carter Burwell – The Banshees of Inisherin
- Alexandre Desplat – Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio
- Hildur Guðnadóttir – Women Talking
- Justin Hurwitz – Babylon [WINNER]
- John Williams – The Fabelmans
Best Original Song – Motion Picture
- Carolina from Where the Crawdads Sing by Taylor Swift
- Ciao Papa from Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio by Alexandre Desplat, Roeban Katz, and Guillermo del Toro
- Hold My Hand from Top Gun: Maverick by Lady Gaga, BloodPop, and Benjamin Rice
- Lift Me Up from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever by Tems, Rihanna, Ryan Coogler, and Ludwig Göransson
- Naatu Naatu from RRR by M. M. Keeravani, Kaala Bhairava, and Rahul Sipligunji [WINNER]
Television series
Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy
- Abbott Elementary [WINNER]
- The Bear
- Hacks
- Only Murders in the Building
- Wednesday
Best Television Series – Drama
- Better Call Saul
- The Crown
- House of the Dragon [WINNER]
- Ozark
- Severance
Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Drama
- Jeff Bridges, The Old Man
- Kevin Costner, Yellowstone [WINNER]
- Diego Luna, Andor
- Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
- Adam Scott, Severance
Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Drama
- Emma D'Arcy, House of the Dragon
- Laura Linney, Ozark
- Imelda Staunton, The Crown
- Hilary Swank, Alaska Daily
- Zendaya, Euphoria [WINNER]
Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy
- Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary [WINNER]
- Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant
- Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building
- Jenna Ortega, Wednesday
- Jean Smart, Hacks
Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy
- Donald Glover, Atlanta
- Bill Hader, Barry
- Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building
- Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
- Jeremy Allen White, The Bear [WINNER]
Best Performance by a Supporting Actor in a Television Series
- John Lithgow, The Old Man
- Jonathan Pryce, The Crown
- John Turturro, Severance
- Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary [WINNER]
- Henry Winkler, Barry
Best Performance by a Supporting Actress in a Television Series
- Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown
- Hannah Einbinder, Hacks
- Julia Garner, Ozark [WINNER]
- Janelle James, Abbott Elementary
- Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary
Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
- Black Bird
- Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
- The Dropout
- Pam & Tommy
- The White Lotus [WINNER]
Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
- Taron Egerton, Black Bird
- Colin Firth, The Staircase
- Andrew Garfield, Under the Banner of Heaven
- Evan Peters, Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story [WINNER]
- Sebastian Stan, Pam & Tommy
Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
- Jessica Chastain, George & Tammy
- Julia Garner, Inventing Anna
- Lily James, Pam & Tommy
- Julia Roberts, Gaslit
- Amanda Seyfried, The Dropout [WINNER]
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
- Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus [WINNER]
- Claire Danes, Fleishman Is in Trouble
- Daisy Edgar-Jones, Under the Banner of Heaven
- Niecy Nash, Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
- Aubrey Plaza, The White Lotus
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
- F. Murray Abraham, The White Lotus
- Domhnall Gleeson, The Patient
- Paul Walter Hauser, Black Bird [WINNER]
- Richard Jenkins, Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
- Seth Rogen, Pam & Tommy
