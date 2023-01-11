Golden Globe Awards 2023 winners

The Colin Farrell-led Banshees of Inisherin scooped up three awards at the ceremony in Los Angeles, including Best Comedy Actor for the Irish star, as well as Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy and Best Screenplay.

The Banshees of Inisherin, The Fabelmans, House of the Dragon and The White Lotus won big at the Golden Globe Awards 2023.

Picking up his award, Farrell said: "I never expect my films to find an audience, and when they do it's shocking for me."

Meanwhile, Steven Spielberg's autobiographical The Fabelmans won Best Motion Picture – Drama, with the filmmaker also triumphing in the Best Director category.

In the world of television, House of the Dragon beat Severance, Better Call Saul, The Crown and Ozark to Best TV Series – Drama, while hit ABC comedy Abbott Elementary picked up the award for Best TV Series – Musical or Comedy as well as separate awards for leading stars Quinta Brunson and Tyler James Williams.

Fan favourite The White Lotus also went home with two awards from its four nominations; one for Best Limited Series and the other for Jennifer Coolidge, as Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or TV Movie.

The cast of House of the Dragon. HBO

Euphoria's Zendaya also triumphed over House of the Dragon's Emma D'Arcy and Ozark's Laura Linney in the Best Actress in a TV series – Drama category.

Elsewhere in the film stakes, Cate Blanchett won the award for Best Actress for her performance in Tár, while Austin Butler won Best Actor for Elvis. Angela Bassett won Best Supporting Actress for the hit Marvel sequel Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

The grand event came under a cloud of its own controversy in 2021 after its organisers, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA), were accused of ethical lapses and a lack of diversity.

The HFPA announced a series of reforms in an effort to address the issues, and the 2023 ceremony marked a return to an in-person ceremony with most of the winners of the night present to collect their awards in person, despite speculation they might stay away.

So, without further ado, read on for the full list of who won what at the Golden Globe Awards 2023.

Golden Globe Awards 2023 winners

Movies

Banshees of Inisherin Searchlight Pictures

Best Motion Picture – Drama

Avatar: The Way of Water

Elvis

The Fabelmans [WINNER]

Tár

Top Gun: Maverick

Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Babylon

The Banshees of Inisherin [WINNER]

Everything Everywhere All At Once

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Triangle of Sadness

Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama

Austin Butler – Elvis [WINNER]

Brendan Fraser – The Whale

Hugh Jackman – The Son

Bill Nighy – Living

Jeremy Pope – The Inspection

Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama

Cate Blanchett – Tár [WINNER]

Olivia Colman – Empire of Light

Viola Davis – The Woman King

Ana de Armas – Blonde

Michelle Williams – The Fabelman

Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Diego Calva – Babylon

Daniel Craig – Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Adam Driver – White Noise

Colin Farrell – The Banshees of Inisherin [WINNER]

Ralph Fiennes – The Menu

Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Lesley Manville – Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris

Margot Robbie – Babylon

Anya Taylor-Joy – The Menu

Emma Thompson – Good Luck to You, Leo Grande

Michelle Yeoh – Everything Everywhere All at Once [WINNER]

Michelle Yeoh in Everything Everywhere All at Once A24

Best Supporting Actor in any Motion Picture

Brendan Gleeson – The Banshees of Inisherin

Barry Keoghan – The Banshees of Inisherin

Brad Pitt – Babylon

Ke Huy Quan – Everything Everywhere All at Once [WINNER]

Eddie Redmayne – The Good Nurse

Best Supporting Actress in any Motion Picture

Angela Bassett – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever [WINNER]

Kerry Condon – The Banshees of Inisherin

Jamie Lee Curtis – Everything Everywhere All at Once

Dolly de Leon – Triangle of Sadness

Carey Mulligan – She Said

Best Director – Motion Picture

James Cameron – Avatar: The Way of Water

Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert – Everything Everywhere All at Once

Baz Luhrmann – Elvis

Martin McDonagh – The Banshees of Inisherin

Steven Spielberg – The Fabelmans [WINNER]

Best Screenplay – Motion Picture

Todd Field – Tár

Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert – Everything Everywhere All at Once

Martin McDonagh – The Banshees of Inisherin [WINNER]

Sarah Polley – Women Talking

Steven Spielberg and Tony Kushner – The Fabelmans

Best Motion Picture – Animated

Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio [WINNER]

Inu-Oh

Marcel the Shell with Shoes On

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish

Turning Red

Best Motion Picture – Non-English Language

All Quiet on the Western Front

Argentina, 1985 [WINNER]

Close

Decision to Leave

RRR

Best Original Score – Motion Picture

Carter Burwell – The Banshees of Inisherin

Alexandre Desplat – Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio

Hildur Guðnadóttir – Women Talking

Justin Hurwitz – Babylon [WINNER]

John Williams – The Fabelmans

Best Original Song – Motion Picture

Carolina from Where the Crawdads Sing by Taylor Swift

Ciao Papa from Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio by Alexandre Desplat, Roeban Katz, and Guillermo del Toro

Hold My Hand from Top Gun: Maverick by Lady Gaga, BloodPop, and Benjamin Rice

Lift Me Up from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever by Tems, Rihanna, Ryan Coogler, and Ludwig Göransson

Naatu Naatu from RRR by M. M. Keeravani, Kaala Bhairava, and Rahul Sipligunji [WINNER]

Television series

Euphoria HBO

Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Abbott Elementary [WINNER]

The Bear

Hacks

Only Murders in the Building

Wednesday

Best Television Series – Drama

Better Call Saul

The Crown

House of the Dragon [WINNER]

Ozark

Severance

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Drama

Jeff Bridges, The Old Man

Kevin Costner, Yellowstone [WINNER]

Diego Luna, Andor

Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul

Adam Scott, Severance

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Drama

Emma D'Arcy, House of the Dragon

Laura Linney, Ozark

Imelda Staunton, The Crown

Hilary Swank, Alaska Daily

Zendaya, Euphoria [WINNER]

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary [WINNER]

Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant

Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building

Jenna Ortega, Wednesday

Jean Smart, Hacks

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Donald Glover, Atlanta

Bill Hader, Barry

Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building

Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building

Jeremy Allen White, The Bear [WINNER]

Jeremy Allen White as Carmy', Lionel Boyce as Marcus and Ebon Moss-Bachrach as Richie in The Bear. Disney Plus

Best Performance by a Supporting Actor in a Television Series

John Lithgow, The Old Man

Jonathan Pryce, The Crown

John Turturro, Severance

Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary [WINNER]

Henry Winkler, Barry

Best Performance by a Supporting Actress in a Television Series

Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown

Hannah Einbinder, Hacks

Julia Garner, Ozark [WINNER]

Janelle James, Abbott Elementary

Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary

Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Black Bird

Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

The Dropout

Pam & Tommy

The White Lotus [WINNER]

Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Taron Egerton, Black Bird

Colin Firth, The Staircase

Andrew Garfield, Under the Banner of Heaven

Evan Peters, Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story [WINNER]

Sebastian Stan, Pam & Tommy

Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Jessica Chastain, George & Tammy

Julia Garner, Inventing Anna

Lily James, Pam & Tommy

Julia Roberts, Gaslit

Amanda Seyfried, The Dropout [WINNER]

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus [WINNER]

Claire Danes, Fleishman Is in Trouble

Daisy Edgar-Jones, Under the Banner of Heaven

Niecy Nash, Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Aubrey Plaza, The White Lotus

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

F. Murray Abraham, The White Lotus

Domhnall Gleeson, The Patient

Paul Walter Hauser, Black Bird [WINNER]

Richard Jenkins, Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Seth Rogen, Pam & Tommy

