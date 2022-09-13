Abbott Elementary season 2 will explore teachers’ lives outside school

The show's creator and star Quinta Brunson has teased what's to come in the upcoming season, with the Emmy winner revealing that we'll get to go home with Abbott's teachers.

It's been an exciting week so far for Abbott Elementary fans, with the Disney Plus mockumentary taking home two gongs at last night's Emmy Awards ahead of its season 2 premiere later this month – and it's about to get even better.

Speaking to RadioTimes.com in an exclusive interview, Brunson said that viewers can expect a "very exciting guest cast" for season 2.

"I think at Abbott, we don't like to do stunt casting. We like to cast in people that we find interesting and that we find funny to fit into this world – same way we did with the first season," she said.

"To me, Zack Fox, who plays Tariq, was so exciting," she added. "To get him and have him on my show, he's someone who is a very good friend of mine but also he's a very exciting comedic presence. I was honoured to be able to have him on my show.

"Same thing with Orlando Jones, who played Tyler's dad – that was so cool to be able to get him. This year, I think more of that. I think if anything people can expect obscure guest stars from Abbott."

Brunson went on to say that in the upcoming season, the characters will be out of the school "a little bit more" than they were in the first season.

"I wanted us to stay in the school as much as possible, because I think workplace comedy should take place in the workplace and that's how you get the people, the audience, to fall in love with the characters, to fall in love with the school. It's important.

"And so, now in this season, while we're still going to be in school every day, there are going to be just more opportunities to leave the school, go to characters' houses, see what their life is like outside the school a little bit," she added. "I'm just super pumped about that. That's exciting to write."

Abbott Elementary, which airs on ABC in the US and Disney Plus in the UK, follows Janine Teagues (Brunson) and other teachers at Philadelphia's William R Abbott Elementary School as they try to educate their students whilst dealing with serious underfunding problems.

Sheryl Lee Ralph, who plays experienced kindergarten teacher Barbara Howard, won an Emmy for Outstanding Support Actress in a Comedy Series – and while Brunson wanted the world to see how "dynamic" Ralph is, she revealed that when casting, she originally assumed Ralph would not be available for the role.

"Sheryl was an interesting case, because I just assumed [she] was not available," she told RadioTimes.com. "I just assumed she was not an option. So when I found out she was an option during our Barbara search, I was like, 'We've got to get a read from her.'

"And you know, Sheryl is in reality offer-only, but I called her and I was like, 'I really do need a read for this because it's mockumentary and I have to see.' I think mockumentary is a special one where offer-only does not apply.

"You have to communicate with the actor and tell them what they're about to do. So anyway, she read it and it was like okay, she's it. Thank goodness, because the Barbara search was a little long."

Abbott Elementary season 2 airs in the US on 21st September on ABC. You can sign up to Disney Plus for £7.99 £1.99 a month or £79.90 for a year now.

