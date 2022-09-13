Emmy Awards 2022 winners: Full list of nominees and categories
See the full list of winners here.
The 2022 Emmy Awards took place last night (12th September), with Succession, Ted Lasso and The White Lotus coming out as the big winners for this year.
The ceremony was hosted by Kenan Thompson and going into the night, HBO's Succession was the biggest contender with a whopping 25 nominations for the comedy drama's third season. It took home the coveted Outstanding Drama Series award, with Matthew Macfadyen winning the Supporting Actor category.
Meanwhile, Ted Lasso, The White Lotus and Hacks all came into the night looking for a big sweep, as did Only Murders in the Building, Euphoria and Dopesick, all of which had over 10 nominations to their name. The White Lotus won five awards, including Supporting Actress in a Limited Series for Jennifer Coolidge, whose speech was unsurprisingly hilarious.
Severance, Squid Game, Ozark, Stranger Things, The Marvelous Mrs Maisel and Pam and Tommy all similarly had double digit nominations, meaning there were plenty of contenders to take home a stack of trophies.
Zendaya won Lead Actress in a Drama series for her role as Rue in Euphoria, while Lee Jung-jae took home the Lead Actor in a Drama series award for Squid Game.
Meanwhile, when it comes to comedy, Ted Lasso scored some big wins, taking home Outstanding Comedy Series, Lead Actor and Supporting Actor.
Other winners included Sheryl Lee Ralph, who won Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series for her role in Abbott Elementary, and Amanda Syefried, who came out on top of the Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie category.
Meanwhile, in the reality and variety categories, Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls and Last Week Tonight with John Oliver win big.
See the full list of Emmy Awards 2022 winners below.
By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
Emmy Awards 2022 winners: Full list of nominees and categories
Outstanding Drama Series
Better Call Saul
Euphoria
Ozark
Severance
Squid Game
Stranger Things
Succession – WINNER
Yellowjackets
Outstanding Comedy Series
Abbott Elementary
Barry
Curb Your Enthusiasm
Hacks
The Marvelous Mrs Maisel
Only Murders in the Building
Ted Lasso – WINNER
What We Do in the Shadows
Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series
Dopesick
The Dropout
Inventing Anna
Pam & Tommy
The White Lotus – WINNER
Lead Actress in a Drama Series
Jodie Comer, Killing Eve
Laura Linney, Ozark
Melanie Lynskey, Yellowjackets
Sandra Oh, Killing Eve
Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show
Zendaya, Euphoria – WINNER
Lead Actor in a Drama Series
Jason Bateman, Ozark
Brian Cox, Succession
Lee Jung-jae, Squid Game – WINNER
Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
Adam Scott, Severance
Jeremy Strong, Succession
Lead Actress in a Comedy Series
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs Maisel
Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant
Elle Fanning, The Great
Issa Rae, Insecure
Jean Smart, Hacks – WINNER
Lead Actor in a Comedy Series
Donald Glover, Atlanta
Bill Hader, Barry
Nicholas Hoult, The Great
Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building
Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso – WINNER
Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie
Toni Collette, The Staircase
Julia Garner, Inventing Anna
Lily James, Pam & Tommy
Sarah Paulson, Impeachment: American Crime Story
Margaret Qualley, Maid
Amanda Seyfried, The Dropout – WINNER
Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie
Colin Firth, The Staircase
Andrew Garfield, Under Banner of Heaven
Oscar Isaac, Scenes from a Marriage
Himesh Patel, Station Eleven
Sebastian Stan, Pam & Tommy
Michael Keaton, Dopesick – WINNER
Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
Patricia Arquette, Severance
Julia Garner, Ozark – WINNER
Jung Ho-yeon, Squid Game
Christina Ricci, Yellowjackets
Rhea Seehorn, Better Call Saul
J Smith-Cameron, Succession
Sarah Snook, Succession
Sydney Sweeney, Euphoria
Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
Nicholas Braun, Succession
Billy Crudup, The Morning Show
Kieran Culkin, Succession
Park Hae-soo, Squid Game
Matthew Macfadyen, Succession – WINNER
John Turturro, Severance
Christopher Walken, Severance
Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Hannah Einbinder, Hacks
Janelle James, Abbott Elementary
Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live
Sarah Niles, Ted Lasso
Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary – WINNER
Juno Temple, Ted Lasso
Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso
Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
Anthony Carrigan, Barry
Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso – WINNER
Toheeb Jimoh, Ted Lasso
Nick Mohammed, Ted Lasso
Tony Shalhoub, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary
Henry Winkler, Barry
Bowen Yang, Saturday Night Live
Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie
Connie Britton, The White Lotus
Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus – WINNER
Alexandra Daddario, The White Lotus
Kaitlyn Dever, Dopesick
Natasha Rothwell, The White Lotus
Sydney Sweeney, The White Lotus
Mare Winningham, Dopesick
Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie
Murray Bartlett, The White Lotus – WINNER
Jake Lacy, The White Lotus
Will Poulter, Dopesick
Seth Rogen, Pam & Tommy
Peter Sarsgaard, Dopesick
Michael Stuhlbarg, Dopesick
Guest Actress in a Drama Series
Hope Davis, Succession
Marcia Gay Harden, The Morning Show
Martha Kelly, Euphoria
Sanaa Lathan, Succession
Harriet Walter, Succession
Lee Yoo-mi, Squid Game – WINNER
Guest Actor in a Drama Series
Adrien Brody, Succession
James Cromwell, Succession
Colman Domingo, Euphoria – WINNER
Arian Moayed, Succession
Tom Pelphrey, Ozark
Alexander Skarsgård, Succession
Guest Actress in a Comedy Series
Jane Adams, Hacks
Harriet Sansom Harris, Hacks
Jane Lynch, Only Murders in the Building
Laurie Metcalf, Hacks – WINNER
Kaitlin Olson, Hacks
Harriet Walter, Ted Lasso
Guest Actor in a Comedy Series
Jerrod Carmichael, Saturday Night Live
Bill Hader, Curb Your Enthusiasm
James Lance, Ted Lasso
Nathan Lane, Only Murders in the Building – WINNER
Christopher McDonald, Hacks
Sam Richardson, Ted Lasso
Outstanding Competition Program
The Amazing Race
Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls – WINNER
Nailed It!
RuPaul’s Drag Race
Top Chef
The Voice
Outstanding Variety Talk Series
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
Jimmy Kimmel Live!
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver – WINNER
Late Night with Seth Meyers
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
The 74th Primetime Emmy Awards aired on 12th September 2022. Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what’s on tonight.
The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now and get the next 12 issues for only £1. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.
Try 12 issues for £1
Join thousands of happy subscribers and start your Radio Times weekly magazine subscription today for just £1