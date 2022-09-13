Emmy Awards 2022 winners: Full list of nominees and categories

The ceremony was hosted by Kenan Thompson and going into the night, HBO's Succession was the biggest contender with a whopping 25 nominations for the comedy drama's third season. It took home the coveted Outstanding Drama Series award, with Matthew Macfadyen winning the Supporting Actor category.

The 2022 Emmy Awards took place last night (12th September), with Succession, Ted Lasso and The White Lotus coming out as the big winners for this year.

Meanwhile, Ted Lasso, The White Lotus and Hacks all came into the night looking for a big sweep, as did Only Murders in the Building, Euphoria and Dopesick, all of which had over 10 nominations to their name. The White Lotus won five awards, including Supporting Actress in a Limited Series for Jennifer Coolidge, whose speech was unsurprisingly hilarious.

Severance, Squid Game, Ozark, Stranger Things, The Marvelous Mrs Maisel and Pam and Tommy all similarly had double digit nominations, meaning there were plenty of contenders to take home a stack of trophies.

Zendaya won Lead Actress in a Drama series for her role as Rue in Euphoria, while Lee Jung-jae took home the Lead Actor in a Drama series award for Squid Game.

Meanwhile, when it comes to comedy, Ted Lasso scored some big wins, taking home Outstanding Comedy Series, Lead Actor and Supporting Actor.

Jason Sudeikis, Brendan Hunt, Nick Mohammed and Brett Goldstein in Ted Lasso. Apple TV+

Other winners included Sheryl Lee Ralph, who won Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series for her role in Abbott Elementary, and Amanda Syefried, who came out on top of the Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie category.

Meanwhile, in the reality and variety categories, Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls and Last Week Tonight with John Oliver win big.

See the full list of Emmy Awards 2022 winners below.

Never miss a thing. Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Emmy Awards 2022 winners: Full list of nominees and categories

Outstanding Drama Series

Better Call Saul

Euphoria

Ozark

Severance

Squid Game

Stranger Things

Succession – WINNER

Yellowjackets

Outstanding Comedy Series

Abbott Elementary

Barry

Curb Your Enthusiasm

Hacks

The Marvelous Mrs Maisel

Only Murders in the Building

Ted Lasso – WINNER

What We Do in the Shadows

Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series

Dopesick

The Dropout

Inventing Anna

Pam & Tommy

The White Lotus – WINNER

Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Jodie Comer, Killing Eve

Laura Linney, Ozark

Melanie Lynskey, Yellowjackets

Sandra Oh, Killing Eve

Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show

Zendaya, Euphoria – WINNER

Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Jason Bateman, Ozark

Brian Cox, Succession

Lee Jung-jae, Squid Game – WINNER

Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul

Adam Scott, Severance

Jeremy Strong, Succession

Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs Maisel

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary

Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant

Elle Fanning, The Great

Issa Rae, Insecure

Jean Smart, Hacks – WINNER

Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

Donald Glover, Atlanta

Bill Hader, Barry

Nicholas Hoult, The Great

Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building

Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building

Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso – WINNER

Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie

Toni Collette, The Staircase

Julia Garner, Inventing Anna

Lily James, Pam & Tommy

Sarah Paulson, Impeachment: American Crime Story

Margaret Qualley, Maid

Amanda Seyfried, The Dropout – WINNER

Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie

Colin Firth, The Staircase

Andrew Garfield, Under Banner of Heaven

Oscar Isaac, Scenes from a Marriage

Himesh Patel, Station Eleven

Sebastian Stan, Pam & Tommy

Michael Keaton, Dopesick – WINNER

Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Patricia Arquette, Severance

Julia Garner, Ozark – WINNER

Jung Ho-yeon, Squid Game

Christina Ricci, Yellowjackets

Rhea Seehorn, Better Call Saul

J Smith-Cameron, Succession

Sarah Snook, Succession

Sydney Sweeney, Euphoria

Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Nicholas Braun, Succession

Billy Crudup, The Morning Show

Kieran Culkin, Succession

Park Hae-soo, Squid Game

Matthew Macfadyen, Succession – WINNER

John Turturro, Severance

Christopher Walken, Severance

Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Hannah Einbinder, Hacks

Janelle James, Abbott Elementary

Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live

Sarah Niles, Ted Lasso

Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary – WINNER

Juno Temple, Ted Lasso

Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso

Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Anthony Carrigan, Barry

Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso – WINNER

Toheeb Jimoh, Ted Lasso

Nick Mohammed, Ted Lasso

Tony Shalhoub, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary

Henry Winkler, Barry

Bowen Yang, Saturday Night Live

Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie

Connie Britton, The White Lotus

Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus – WINNER

Alexandra Daddario, The White Lotus

Kaitlyn Dever, Dopesick

Natasha Rothwell, The White Lotus

Sydney Sweeney, The White Lotus

Mare Winningham, Dopesick

Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie

Murray Bartlett, The White Lotus – WINNER

Jake Lacy, The White Lotus

Will Poulter, Dopesick

Seth Rogen, Pam & Tommy

Peter Sarsgaard, Dopesick

Michael Stuhlbarg, Dopesick

Guest Actress in a Drama Series

Hope Davis, Succession

Marcia Gay Harden, The Morning Show

Martha Kelly, Euphoria

Sanaa Lathan, Succession

Harriet Walter, Succession

Lee Yoo-mi, Squid Game – WINNER

Guest Actor in a Drama Series

Adrien Brody, Succession

James Cromwell, Succession

Colman Domingo, Euphoria – WINNER

Arian Moayed, Succession

Tom Pelphrey, Ozark

Alexander Skarsgård, Succession

Guest Actress in a Comedy Series

Jane Adams, Hacks

Harriet Sansom Harris, Hacks

Jane Lynch, Only Murders in the Building

Laurie Metcalf, Hacks – WINNER

Kaitlin Olson, Hacks

Harriet Walter, Ted Lasso

Guest Actor in a Comedy Series

Jerrod Carmichael, Saturday Night Live

Bill Hader, Curb Your Enthusiasm

James Lance, Ted Lasso

Nathan Lane, Only Murders in the Building – WINNER

Christopher McDonald, Hacks

Sam Richardson, Ted Lasso

Outstanding Competition Program

The Amazing Race

Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls – WINNER

Nailed It!

RuPaul’s Drag Race

Top Chef

The Voice

Outstanding Variety Talk Series

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah

Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver – WINNER

Late Night with Seth Meyers

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

The 74th Primetime Emmy Awards aired on 12th September 2022. Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what’s on tonight.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now and get the next 12 issues for only £1. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.