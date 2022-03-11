The release is bitter-sweet for fans, who after watching the final two instalments will have to wait a little while for Midge to return – however, the good news is that the New York comedian will be back for season 5!

Amy Sherman-Palladino's hugely popular comedy-drama The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel finally returned to our screens in February and while the new season only began a few weeks ago, the last two episodes of series four arrive on Amazon Prime Video today.

Amazon Prime Video made the announcement back in February that The Marvelous Mrs Maisel would be returning for a fifth and final series, with Head of Amazon Studios, Jennifer Salke, saying: "I can’t wait for fans and our worldwide Prime Video audience to savour each moment as we embark on the culmination of this groundbreaking and unforgettable series."

Here's everything we know so far about The Marvelous Mrs Maisel season 5.

Will The Marvelous Mrs Maisel be back for season 5?

Yes! Midge will be back for a fifth season of Amazon Prime Video's hit comedy-drama, with the streamer announcing the good news in February.

The bad news is that The Marvellous Mrs Maisel's fifth season is set to be its last.

Head of Amazon Studios, Jennifer Salke, said in a statement: "Amy, Dan, and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel have blazed an unparalleled path, elevating the stories we tell about women, challenging the norms in our industry, and forever altering the entertainment landscape with their one-of-a-kind storytelling.

"The dozens of awards cement Maisel’s legacy in many ways, but what’s even more enduring and poignant are the characters Amy created and the joyous, brilliant, singular world she and Dan brought to life," she added.

"This series has meant so much to Prime Video and the effects of its success will be felt long after its final season. I can’t wait for fans and our worldwide Prime Video audience to savour each moment as we embark on the culmination of this groundbreaking and unforgettable series."

The Marvelous Mrs Maisel season 5 release date speculation

Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video has not yet shared a release date for The Marvellous Mrs Maisel season 5 and there's so far been no update on when production is going to begin.

It's hard to predict when exactly the Rachel Brosnahan comedy-drama will return as the pandemic delayed season 4 by two years. That being said, there has usually been a year-long gap between each season.

As long as there are no longer any COVID-related production delays, then we can expect The Marvellous Mrs. Maisel season 5 to arrive at some point in 2023.

The Marvelous Mrs Maisel season 5 cast

With the final two episodes of season 4 having only just landed on Amazon Prime Video, it's hard to tell exactly which characters will be returning for season 5 – but I think we all know it wouldn't be The Marvelous Mrs Maisel without Mrs Maisel herself: Rachel Brosnahan.

With Brosnahan reprising her role as Midge, we're also bound to see Alex Borstein return as Susie Myerson, Michael Zegen play Joel Maisel, Marin Hinkle play Midge's mother Rose and Tony Shalhoub return as Midge's father Abe.

It's also likely that we'll see cast members Kevin Pollak (Moishe Maisel), Caroline Aaron (Shirley Maisel), Jane Lynch (Sophie Lennon), Luke Kirby (real-life figure Lenny Bruce), Matilda Szydagis (Zelda), Bailey De Young (Imogene Cleary) and Stephanie Hsu (Mei Lin) reprise their roles as well.

The Marvelous Mrs Maisel season 5 plot

Amazon Studios

With the fifth season set to be The Marvelous Mrs Maisel's final outing, hopefully, we'll see Midge's comedy career continue to thrive as she recovers from being sacked by Shy Baldwin in season 4.

With Mei Lin (Stephanie Hsu) telling Joel (Michael Zegen) in episode six that she's pregnant, I'm sure the final series will explore their relationship further as they try to make their new family situation work.

Meanwhile, Susie (Alex Bornstein) will probably try to juggle managing Midge's career alongside Sophie Lennon's (Jane Lynch) while Rose (Marin Hinkle) continues with her successful match-making business and Abe (Tony Shalhoub) tries to finish his book and pursue his dreams of being a theatre critic.

Fingers crossed Midge finds romantic happiness in season 5 as well. Many fans are still waiting for her to finally get together with Lenny Bruce (Luke Kirby), but perhaps Dr. Benjamin Ettenberg (Zachary Levi) will make a reappearance – who knows?

The Marvelous Mrs Maisel is available to stream on Amazon Prime Video. Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what's on tonight.