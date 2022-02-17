The Radio Times logo

The Marvelous Mrs Maisel to end with fifth and final season

The award-winning comedy series is just about to begin its fourth run.

The Marvelous Mrs Maisel
By
Published: Thursday, 17th February 2022 at 3:00 pm

Amazon has announced that The Marvelous Mrs Maisel has been renewed for a fifth season – but that it will be the show's final run.

The comedy-drama, which stars Rachel Brosnahan as a stand-up comic in '60s New York City, is returning for its fourth season this week, and production on the final season is already underway.

The show has been a huge success throughout its run, picking up as many as 20 Emmy Awards in its first three seasons.

