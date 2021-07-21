The Marvelous Mrs Maisel season 4: release date, cast, trailer, and news for Amazon Prime Video drama

Rachel Brosnahan is back as the one, the only, The Marvelous Mrs Maisel. The acclaimed Amazon Prime Video series about Midge Maisel, a housewife turned stand-up comedian, is officially getting a fourth season – and fingers crossed that viewers won’t have too long to wait until it’s back on our screens.

It’s also been announced that not one but two Gilmore Girls alumni are joining the 1960s-set series (Mrs Maisel creator Amy Sherman-Palladino also created the iconic mother-daughter show).

Kelly Bishop, who played matriarch Emily Gilmore, is joining the cast as an undisclosed, apparently steely-eyed new character (you can see her in costume in a sneak-peek video on Twitter).

Meanwhile This Is Us star Milo Ventimiglia (who played teen bad boy Jess on Gilmore Girls) will also be joining the Mrs Maisel cast. Although his character hasn’t yet been announced, images of him on set alongside Brosnahan suggest he may be playing a potential love interest for our titular heroine.

Read on for everything you need to know about The Marvelous Mrs Maisel season four.

The Marvelous Mrs Maisel season 4 release date

There’s no release date yet for The Marvellous Mrs Maisel season four, but filming was continuing as of June 2021, suggesting we can expect a premiere at some point next year, in 2022.

Filming got kick-started back in January 2020, after series lead Rachel Brosnahan posted an image of herself headed to film set in the back of a car, under what can only be described as a COVID-safe umbrella.

The Marvelous Mrs Maisel season 4 plot

The finale of season three did away with the optimism usually associated with this zippy comedy-drama, instead portraying Midge’s comeuppance for her problematic behaviour towards Shy Baldwin (Leroy McClain), a Black and closeted pop singer who previously invited Midge to be his opening act on tour.

However, Midge was eventually fired after she alluded to Shy’s sexuality during her Apollo show gig, when she made stereotypic jokes about Shy’s “Judy Garland shoes” and how “he pretty much has a guy for everything else”.

In the context of the show’s period-setting in the 1960s, the comments were potentially highly dangerous for Shy, who previously endured a violent homophobic attack earlier in the season.

Midge was fired by Shy (via his manager, Reggie) and she and and her manager Susie were left crying on the airport tarmac, watching Shy and his entourage literally jet off to Europe.

Season four will no doubt deal with the professional and financial fall-out of Midge’s sudden unemployment, given how she’s only just bought a swanky new apartment (using her contract with Shy as collateral).

The Marvelous Mrs Maisel season 4 cast

In addition to Kelly Bishop and Milo Ventimiglia joining the cast in as-yet undisclosed roles, director John Waters (Hairspray) has been spotted on set in an unnamed guest role.

We can also expect returning characters, including Midge Maisel (played by Rachel Brosnahan) and her manager Susie Meyerson (Alex Borstein).

In the series, Marin Hinkle plays Midge’s mother Rose Weissman, and Tony Shalhoub plays her father Abe Weissman.

Her ex(ish) husband Joel is played by Michael Zegen, while her ex father-in-law Moishe is played by Kevin Pollak.

Fans will also be hoping to see more of Luke Kirby, who plays Midge’s friend/potential love interest and fellow comic Lenny Bruce.

The Marvelous Mrs Maisel season 4 trailer

There’s no trailer for The Marvelous Mrs Maisel season four yet, but we’ll keep this page updated with any news.

If you're searching for more to watch, take a look at the rest of our Drama coverage, or check out our TV Guide.