Since debuting in 2017, the comedy-drama has picked up seven Emmys, including the Primetime Emmy for Outstanding Comedy Series and if you're a fan of the show, you'll understand why.

One of Amazon Prime Video's most decorated shows – The Marvelous Mrs Maisel – returns this week after two years with its highly-anticipated fourth season starring Rachel Brosnahan as comedian Midge Maisel.

The show boasts a hugely gorgeous period costumes, a script stuffed full of playful gags and an impressive cast, including huge names from Tony Shalhoub to Jane Lynch.

Read on for everything you need to know about the cast of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel season 4.

Rachel Brosnahan plays Miriam 'Midge' Maisel

Who is Miriam? Midge is a divorced Jewish housewife who discovers she has a talent for stand-up comedy. After being dropped from Shy Baldwin's tour, Midge is trying to come back from the embarrassment whilst making enough money to continue living in her old apartment.

Where have I seen Rachel Brosnahan before? Rachel Brosnahan's breakout role was as Midge in the Marvelous Mrs Maisel, for which she won an Emmy and two Golden Globes. However, she has also appeared in House of Cards, Manhattan, The Unborn, Beautiful Creatures, I'm Your Woman and The Courier.

Alex Borstein plays Susie Myerson

Who is Susie Myerson? Susie is Midge's manager who is trying to earn the comedian's money back after gambling half of it away.

Where have I seen Alex Borstein before? Three-time Emmy winner Alex Borstein is best known as the voice of Lois Griffin on Family Guy and for appearing on MADtv, Getting On, The Lizzie McGuire Movie and Dinner for Schmucks. Her other filmography includes Ted, A Million Ways to Die in the West, Shameless, Gilmore Girls and Workaholics.

Michael Zegen plays Joel Maisel

Who is Joel Maisel? Joel is Midge's ex-husband who now owns a club.

Where have I seen Michael Zegen before? Zegen has appeared in Rescue Me, Boardwalk Empire, The Seagull, Frances Ha, The Box, Girls, The Walking Dead and Brooklyn.

Marin Hinkle plays Rose Weissman

Who is Rose Weissman? Rose is Midge's mother.

Where have I seen Marin Hinkle before? Hinnkle has appeared in Two and a Half Men, Speechless, Madam Secretary, The Sarah Silverman Program, Brothers & Sisters, Friends with Money and Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle.

Tony Shalhoub plays Abraham 'Abe' Weissman

Who is Abe Weissman? Abe is Midge's father, who recently left his job as a maths professor at Columbia University to work for a newspaper.

Where have I seen Tony Shalhoub before? Tony Shalhoub is best known for starring as Adrian Monk in Monk and Antonio Scarpacci in Wings. He has also appeared in Men in Black, Spy Kids, Cars, Central Park, Stark Raving Mad and They Shall Not Perish.

Kevin Pollak plays Moishe Maisel

Who is Moishe Maisel? Moishe is Joel's father, who owns a clothing company.

Where have I seen Kevin Pollak before? Kevin Pollak is best known for starring in films like A Few Good Men, Grumpy Old Men, Casino, The Usual Suspects, The Whole Nine Yards, Shark Tale and shows like Mom, Better Things and The Drew Carey Show.

Caroline Aaron plays Shirley Maisel

Who is Shirley Maisel? Shirley is the over-bearing mother of Joel.

Where have I seen Caroline Aaron before? Caroline Aaron has appeared in Sleepless in Seattle, Edward Scissorhands, 21 Jump Street, 22 Jump Streets, Big Night and Primary Colors. She also took on roles in Desperate Housewives, The Good Fight, Madam Secretary, Curb Your Enthusiasm and Transparent.

Stephanie Hsu plays Mei Lin

Who is Mei Lin? Mei Lin helps to run the illegal gambling ring underneath Joel's club and is Joel's girlfriend.

Where have I seen Stephanie Hsu before? Stephanie Hsu has appeared in The Path, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, Awkwafina Is Nora from Queens and Asking for It.

Jane Lynch plays Sophie Lennon

Who is Sophie Lennon? A stand-up comic who performs in a fat suit as a frumpy woman from Queens.

Where have I seen Jane Lynch before? Jane Lynch is best known for starring as Sue Sylvester in Glee and for roles in Best in Show, For Your Consideration, Two and a Half Men, The L Word, Criminal Minds and The Good Fight. She also hosts Hollywood Game Night and has appeared in The 40-Year-Old Virgin, Wreck-It Ralph, Role Models and Ice Age.

Luke Kirby plays Lenny Bruce

Who is Lenny Bruce? Lenny Bruce is a New York comedian and friend of Midge's. He was a real-life figure, who was known for his satirical comedy and died in 1966 aged 40.

Where have I seen Luke Kirby before? Luke Kirby has appeared in Fury, A Dog's Purpose, Glass, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, Rectify, The Good Wife, The Deuce, Little Voice and Gossip Girl.

Jason Alexander plays Asher Friedman

Who is Asher Friedman? Asher Friedman is a playwright and old friend of Abe's who was blacklisted for his Communist Party connections.

Where have I seen Jason Alexander before? Jason Alexander is best known for playing George Costanza in Seinfeld and for roles in Pretty Woman, The Hunchback of Notre Dame, Curb Your Enthusiasm and Dream On. He has also appeared in The Grinder, Young Sheldon, The Orville, Harley Quinn and Star Trek: Prodigy.

