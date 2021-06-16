Gossip Girl reboot: Release date, cast and guide to the teen HBO Max drama

Gossip Girl — your one and only source into the scandalous lives of Manhattan’s elite — is back for a brand new series on HBO Max.

Advertisement

The reboot, which also features a brand new cast, was first announced back in July 2019, with the new 10 episodes penned by original executive producer Joshua Safran.

The reboot is based on both the previous CW series and, like the first series, the Cecily von Ziegesar novels that served as the original inspiration.

The show’s log-line reveals that nine years after the original website went dark, another set of New York private schoolers will be introduced to the social surveillance of Gossip Girl — but in a new guise.

The official trailer (released in June 2021) also revealed that instead of the original blog, Gossip Girl’s site will now take the form of an anonymous Instagram account.

Following the outbreak of COVID-19, the show’s intended release was delayed from 2020 to 2021 (which is why some official show descriptions say that the Gossip Girl website went dark eight years ago, instead of nine).

Read on for everything you need to know about the Gossip Girl reboot.

Gossip Girl reboot release date

The rebooted series is set to begin airing in the US on 8th July 2021 on HBO Max – but there’s not been confirmation of the UK release at this stage.

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Thanks for signing up to our drama newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! Immediate Media Company Limited (publishers of radiotimes.com) would love to send you our Drama newsletters. We may also send occasional updates from our editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

Gossip Girl reboot cast

The Gossip Girl reboot cast includes Emily Alyn Lind, Tavi Gevinson, Whitney Peak, Eli Brown, Johnathan Fernandez, Jordan Alexander, Savannah Smith, Evan Mock, Jason Gotay, Thomas Doherty, Adam Chanler-Berat, Savannah Smith and Zion Moreno.

The central characters and their key traits were teased on the show’s official Instagram account, in a series of images showing the characters dressed in their New Year’s outfits.

For example, Jordan Alexander plays the resident queen-bee Julien Calloway, who values her “influence” over all other attributes; while Whitney Peak (The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina) plays Zoya Lott, a newcomer who brings “perspective” to the group.

Gossip Girl reboot star Eli Brown dropped hints about his character, Otto “Obie” Bergmann IV, in a previous interview with Entertainment Tonight.

“We’ve been asked to keep even the very little information that we have pretty secretive, but I can tell you that my character’s a really good guy. He comes from a very wealthy family and he’s a humanitarian,” he said.

Tony Award winning actress Laura Benanti, Elizabeth Lail (You), and Curb Your Enthusiasm star Megan Ferguson also join the ensemble.

Meanwhile Lyne Renée will be playing recurring character Helena Bergmann, a former model turned real estate magnate, and mother to Otto (played by Eli Brown).

According to series star Whitney Peak, the series is set to have better LGBTQ+ representation that the original series.

“There’s a lot of representation, which I can’t say we saw a lot of in the first one. It’s dope being able to see people who look like you and who are interested in the same things, and who happen to be in entertainment, because it’s so influential and obviously reflective of the times,” the star told Dazed.

Peak’s co-star Emily Alyn Lind (who plays teen Audrey Hope, whose central characteristic is “grace”) said in the same interview that the show normalises “things that used to be taboo”.

“I think that what we can say is this – we’re making a series in 2020 and 2021. It’s really important for us to not just talk about these things but also express them as normal things that kids deal with. It shouldn’t be this new, exciting thing to talk about, it just exists. It’s about normalising things that used to be different or taboo.”

Will Kristen Bell voice Gossip Girl again?

Yes! Kristen Bell (The Good Place, Frozen franchise) returns to Gossip Girl in the role of narrator, and her voice can be heard in a first-look teaser trailer for Gossip Girl.

In the minute-long trailer, Gossip Girl has an ominous message for the new crop of privileged teenagers.

“You’ve gotten so comfortable,” she says. “Thinking you’re in control of your image, your actions, the narrative.

“But you forgot one thing – I can see you. And before I’m through I’ll make sure you see you too. Xoxo.”

Gossip Girl reboot trailer

The first teaser trailer featuring Kristen Bell’s narration was released in May 2021.

'Gossip Girl' returns on July 8, and the first teaser for the HBO Max revival is here 💋pic.twitter.com/4rJQbP2BVL — Fandom (@getFANDOM) May 28, 2021

The official trailer (released in June) is set to the Frank Ocean Track ‘Super Rich Kids’.

The early shots show a series of luxurious apartments (one set of shelves looks to be lined with Grammy Awards, suggesting there could be a famous music artist or producer among the wealthy parents) before we meet the designer-clad set at Constance Billard.

Gossip Girl reboot plot

The official synopsis reveals that, nine years after the first after the Gossip Girl website went dark, a new generation of New York’s young elite have taken control of private school Constance Billard.

However, the school’s exclusive circle have a rude awakening when the notorious blogger (now Instagrammer) remerges as the “number one source into their scandalous lives”.

The show will feature a brand new line-up of characters (so no more Serena van der Woodsen and Blair Waldorf — unless we’re treated to surprise cameos from original Gossip Girl cast members).

The HBO Max reboot will also return to the original’s Upper East Side setting in New York, while Karen Edwards will reportedly direct the first two episodes.

Advertisement

Gossip Girl will air later in 2021. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV guide or visit our Drama hub for more news and features.