Gossip Girl star Eli Brown drops hints about character in reboot

Eli Brown – the star of HBO Max’s Gossip Girl reboot – has revealed that his character is “a really good guy”.

While very little has been released about the iconic teen drama’s revamp, which takes place eight years after the original series’ events, 19-year-old Brown teased fans with a few details about his character.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, he said: “We’ve been asked to keep even the very little information that we have pretty secretive, but I can tell you that my character’s a really good guy.

“He comes from a very wealthy family and he’s a humanitarian.”

The reboot, set for release next year, will follow a new batch of privileged, rich teens living in the Upper East Side of New York whose lives are upended when Gossip Girl’s site is relaunched.

Brown, who has appeared in Pretty Little Liars spin-off The Perfectionists, also revealed that he only began watching the original 2007 show once he was cast as his character.

“My sister watched it. Once I got the role [on the Gossip Girl reboot] I came around and I watched most of the first season. But now I’m down in L.A. where I don’t have a TV or WiFi, so I’m kind of off the grid right now,” he said.

He added that he’s looking forward to shooting in New York, even if “social distancing and the safety precautions” will change the city. “It’s going to be a very different experience than I thought, but that’ll still be very cool. We’re recreating something that was so adored by so many people. It’s going to be fun.”

Brown is set to star in the series alongside Emily Alyn Lind (Revenge), Whitney Peak (The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina) and Johnathan Fernandez (Lethal Weapon), while Kristen Bell (The Good Place) is returning as the voice of Gossip Girl.

The original series creators Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage will executive produce the new episodes, while Joshua Safran (Quantico) will serve as showrunner.

HBO Max’s reboot was originally set for release this autumn, but was pushed back to 2021 in May due to delays in production caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Gossip Girl is available to stream on Netflix.