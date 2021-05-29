First look trailer released for Gossip Girl reboot

HBO has released a first-look teaser trailer for the upcoming Gossip Girl reboot – and it looks like there’s going to be plenty more scandal in store.

Advertisement

Despite focusing on a new cast of characters, Kristen Bell returns in the role of narrator, and she’s got an ominous message to share in the minute-long trailer.

“You’ve gotten so comfortable,” she says. “Thinking you’re in control of your image, your actions, the narrative.

“But you forgot one thing – I can see you. And before I’m through I’ll make sure you see you too. Xoxo.”

'It's all the drama Mick, I just love it!' Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Thanks for signing up to our drama newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! Immediate Media Company Limited (publishers of radiotimes.com) would love to send you our Drama newsletters. We may also send occasional updates from our editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

The teaser also offers fans a first glimpse at many of the new characters, with cast members Jordan Alexander, Eli Brown, Thomas Doherty, Tavi Gevinson, Emily Alyn Lind, Evan Mock, Zion Moreno, Whitney Peak and Savannah Lee Smith all featuring.

The rebooted series is set to begin airing in the US on 8th July on HBO Max – although there’s not been confirmation of any details pertaining to a UK release at this stage.

The reboot was first announced back in July 2019, with the new 10-episode Limited Series penned by original executive producer Joshua Safran based on both the previous series and the Cecily von Ziegesar novels that served as the original inspiraton.

According to HBO, the series will take “us back to the Upper East Side finding a new generation of New York private school teens being introduced to social surveillance nine years after the original blogger’s website went dark.”

The show – which was originally intended to air in 2020 before being delayed by the pandemic – will apparently “address just how much social media – and the landscape of New York itself – has changed in the intervening years.”

Advertisement

Gossip Girl originally aired on The CW (and ITV2 in the UK) between 2007 and 2012, starring Blake Lively, Penn Badegely, Leighton Meester and Ed Westwick as privileged Upper East Side adolescents whose secrets were revealed by a mysterious blogger.

Gossip Girl will air later in 2021. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV guide.