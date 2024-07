Chilling Adventures of Sabrina season 4 release date

In a first-look video posted to Twitter, Netflix teased the duo's season four cameo, with Kiernan Shipka's Sabrina Morningstar appearing surprised by the arrival of her two new aunties.

With lots of exciting loose ends to tie up and multiple timelines to explore, The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina's fourth season is set to be an explosive one.

Here's everything we know so far about the upcoming series.

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Part 4 will arrive on December 31st, 2020, despite the industry shutdown delaying the production for some months.

"Get ready for a little New Year’s Evil, Witches!!!" series creator Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa wrote on Instagram, also revealing a new teaser trailer (below) for the final episodes.

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina season 4 trailer

Following a release date announcement clip, showrunner Roberto Aguirre Sacasa shared a brand new Chilling Adventures of Sabrina season 4 trailer on Twitter.

The trailer hinted at what's in store for Greendale's witches and mortals, and, in usual Sabrina style, it sounds pretty terrifying.

We've now got our first proper look at this season's agents of evil, the Eldritch Terrors, and it seems as though Faustus Blackwood might be behind their unleashing.

"Darkness is going to consume Greendale and the entire world if we don’t stop it," Sabrina Spellman tells Sabrina Morningstar, in the season four trailer.

Judging by the footage, it looks like our protagonist's hell-ruling, time paradox of a twin is up for the job. And so are the rest of the Scooby Gang, of course.

There's also a pretty big tease for the show's main love triangle, with Sabrina's ex Nick Scratch declaring "we are endgame". What will Harvey Kinkle think of that, we wonder?

The trailer comes after a first-look teaser for Chilling Adventures of Sabrina was released in late October, revealing the series air date and teasing some new storylines for the upcoming episodes, including the dual Sabrina's and her continuing relationship with Nick Scratch.

You can check out the teaser above, or head below for more detail about Part 4's new storylines.

What will Chilling Adventures of Sabrina season 4 be about?

Part 3 saw Sabrina head to the depths of Hell to rescue her boyfriend, whose body was holding back the Dark Lord, AKA Sabrina's creepy real father. The series expanded on the show's mythology, introducing viewers to a whole new (under)world.

Sabrina being Sabrina, she couldn't just let the injustices happening in Hell go unchallenged, vowing to bring new management to Satan's realm. The show took a leaf out of the Avengers: Endgame playbook and messed around with the past different timelines, resulting in two co-existing Sabrinas in the present day - one that rules Hell, and one that returns to Greendale.

Showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa told TheWrap in January that Part 4 would likely be “following both Sabrinas simultaneously going forward.”

“We are still shooting and we’re kind of down to our last few episodes of Part 4, which has been really, really fun,” he said. “Each part has its own kind of identity, and Part 4 is different from Part 3, where a lot of it was set in Hell, we still have that. But each episode of Part 4 is like its own mini horror movie, which is exciting.”

A more extensive synopsis was given by Netflix in July 2020, claiming that "The Eldritch Terrors will descend upon Greendale.

"The coven must fight each terrifying threat one-by-one (The Weird, The Returned, The Darkness to name a few), all leading up to…The Void, which is the End of All Things.

"As the witches wage war, with the help of The Fright Club, Nick begins to slowly earn his way back into Sabrina’s heart, but will it be too late?”

Fans can also expect a cross-over episode, featuring the original sitcom's Hilda (Caroline Rhea) and Zelda (Beth Broderick), judging by the recent sneak-peak released by Netflix.

While it's unclear how the OG aunties are introduced in part four, the clip hints at some sort of sitcom set scenario that Sabrina (Kiernan Shipka) finds herself stuck in – either way, we can't wait to see Rhea and Broderick reprise their roles once more!

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina season 4 cast?

Rounding out the Spellman clan led by Kiernan Shipka's Sabrina are Miranda Otto (Lord of the Rings) as Aunt Zelda, Lucy Davis (The Office) as Aunt Hilda and Chance Perdomo as cousin Ambrose.

Sabrina's mortal friends are played by Ross Lynch (playing Harvey Kinkle), Jaz Sinclair (Rosalind Walker) and Lachlan Watson (Theo Putnam). Watson and Gavin Leatherwood, who plays Sabrina's warlock boyfriend Nick Scratch, were upped to series regulars for Part 3, and they're expected to play major roles in Part 4.

Also likely to return to The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Part 4 cast are Michelle Gomez (Mary Wardwell/Lilith/Madam Satan), Tati Gabrielle (Prudence Blackwood) and Richard Coyle (Father Blackwood).

Caroline Rhea and Beth Broderick are also set to make a cameo this series as Hilda and Zelda Spellman – reprising their roles from the original sitcom, Sabrina the Teenage Witch, starring Melissa Joan Hart.

Will Season 4 be the last series of The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina?

Unfortunately, that's a yes - unless the series is picked up by another network - with Netflix having announced in July 2020 that series 4 would be the final chapter of the saga.

Showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa told TV Line, "Working on Chilling Adventures of Sabrina has been an incredible honour from Day One

“The cast, beginning with Kiernan as everyone’s favorite teen witch, has been an absolute joy. I am beyond thankful to the crew, writers, editors, assistants, and everyone for pouring so much love into this dark dream of a show.

"I’m also grateful to our partners at Netflix, Warner Bros., Berlanti Television and Archie Comics for letting us tell the story we wanted to tell, the way we wanted to tell it. We can’t wait for everyone to see Part Four.”

Don't get emotional...just let the music play!

