Curb Your Enthusiasm season 12: Will Larry David comedy return?

We’ve had COVID, mayoral elections and awkward mishaps in Curb Your Enthusiasm season 11, which came to an end today (Boxing Day, 2021).

Larry David and co. spent the majority of it trying to get Young Larry off the ground with many streamers, but it wasn’t smooth sailing – as we’ve come to expect with the comedy.

But while the sun sets on another instalment of Curb, fans will no doubt be wondering if season 12 has been commissioned – and more importantly, when we can see more from David.

Read on for everything we know so far about Curb Your Enthusiasm season 12.

Will Curb Your Enthusiasm return for season 12?

At the time of writing, Curb Your Enthusiasm hasn’t been renewed for season 12 yet. Should this change, we’ll keep this page updated with the latest.

Curb Your Enthusiasm season 11 was commissioned in June 2020, with David releasing a typically irreverent statement to go with the news.

“Believe me, I’m as upset about this as you are,” he said. “One day I can only hope that HBO will come to their senses and grant me the cancellation I so richly deserve.”

In July 2021, Jeff Garlin spoke about the potential return of the series for season 12, saying he “certainly would love to”, as reported by Movieweb.

Curb Your Enthusiasm season 12 release date

If it were to be commissioned, we’d likely have a hefty wait for the next season of Curb Your Enthusiasm.

Season 11 was announced in June 2020, but didn’t hit screens until October 2021.

With this in mind, we’re unlikely to see Curb Your Enthusiasm season 12 until at least late 2022, maybe even early 2023 – that’s if David brings back the series.

Will Jeff Garlin appear in Curb Your Enthusiasm season 12?

In December 2021, Jeff Garlin – who has played Jeff Greene on Curb since the series began in 2000 – parted ways with ABC comedy series, The Goldbergs, a show he’s been a part of since 2013, following what Vanity Fair called “a string of misconduct allegations”.

Garlin confirmed there was an HR investigation into his on-set behaviour, and had been ongoing for the past three years.

He told Vanity Fair: “There has been an HR investigation on me the past three years. HR has come to me three years in a row for my behaviour on set.

“I’m not going to go over it because I don’t want to, but basically a lot of things that I disagree with – that are silly.”

At the time of writing, there’s no news on whether Garlin will remain Curb Your Enthusiasm – HBO declined to comment to Vanity Fair.

Curb Your Enthusiasm is available to watch on Sky and HBO Max.