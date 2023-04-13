However, there is some sad news as it will be the fifth and final run of the period comedy series.

One of Amazon Prime Video's most beloved shows – The Marvelous Mrs Maisel – returns this week after a lengthy break from our screens.

Therefore, you'll need to make the most of Rachel Brosnahan as Miriam "Midge" Maisel and the rest of the cast before they wave goodbye for good.

Since debuting in 2017, the comedy-drama has picked up seven Emmys, including the Primetime Emmy for Outstanding Comedy Series and if you're a fan of the show, you'll understand why.

The show boasts a hugely gorgeous period costumes, a script stuffed full of playful gags and an impressive cast, including huge names from Tony Shalhoub to Jane Lynch.

Read on for everything you need to know about the cast of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.

The Marvelous Mrs Maisel cast: Full list of characters for season 5

The following stars are part of The Marvelous Mrs Maisel cast for season 5.

Rachel Brosnahan as Miriam "Midge" Maisel

Alex Borstein as Susan "Susie" Myerson

Michael Zegen as Joel Maisel

Marin Hinkle as Rose Weissman

Kevin Pollak as Moishe Maisel

Caroline Aaron as Shirley Maisel

Reid Scott as Gordon Ford

Alfie Fuller as Dinah Rutledge

Jason Ralph as Mike Carr

and Tony Shalhoub as Abraham "Abe" Weissman

For more on the major players read below...

Rachel Brosnahan plays Miriam 'Midge' Maisel

Rachel Brosnahan as Midge Maisel in The Marvelous Mrs Maisel season 5. Amazon Studios

Who is Miriam? Midge is a divorced Jewish housewife who discovers she has a talent for stand-up comedy. After managed to claw her career back somewhat after embarrassingly being dropped from Shy Baldwin's tour, Midge is ready to "Go Forward" in her career.

Where have I seen Rachel Brosnahan before? Rachel Brosnahan's breakout role was as Midge in the Marvelous Mrs Maisel, for which she won an Emmy and two Golden Globes. However, she has also appeared in House of Cards, Manhattan, The Unborn, Beautiful Creatures, I'm Your Woman and The Courier.

Alex Borstein plays Susie Myerson

Alex Borstein as Susan "Susie" Myerson in The Marvelous Mrs Maisel season 5. Amazon Studios

Who is Susie Myerson? Susie is Midge's manager is continuing to advance her client and friend's career but is now in bed with the mob. Will Susie regret her decisions?

Where have I seen Alex Borstein before? Three-time Emmy winner Alex Borstein is best known as the voice of Lois Griffin on Family Guy and for appearing on MADtv, Getting On, The Lizzie McGuire Movie and Dinner for Schmucks. Her other filmography includes Ted, A Million Ways to Die in the West, Shameless, Gilmore Girls and Workaholics.

Michael Zegen plays Joel Maisel

Rachel Brosnahan (Miriam 'Midge' Maisel) and Michael Zegen (Joel Maisel) Amazon Studios

Who is Joel Maisel? Joel is Midge's ex-husband who now owns a club and is planning to marry and have a child with his girlfriend Mei Lin, but will it run smoothly?

Where have I seen Michael Zegen before? Zegen has appeared in Rescue Me, Boardwalk Empire, The Seagull, Frances Ha, The Box, Girls, The Walking Dead and Brooklyn.

Marin Hinkle plays Rose Weissman

Marin Hinkle as Rose Weissman in The Marvelous Mrs Maisel season 5. Amazon Studios

Who is Rose Weissman? Rose is Midge's quirky mother who is continuing to pursue her matchmaking business in the fifth and final season.

Where have I seen Marin Hinkle before? Hinnkle has appeared in Two and a Half Men, Speechless, Madam Secretary, The Sarah Silverman Program, Brothers & Sisters, Friends with Money and Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle.

Tony Shalhoub plays Abraham 'Abe' Weissman

Tony Shalhoub as Abe Weissman in The Marvelous Mrs Maisel season 5. Amazon Studios

Who is Abe Weissman? Abe is Midge's father, who recently left his job as a maths professor at Columbia University to work for a newspaper. Abe deals with issues at work and concerns about the family legacy.

Where have I seen Tony Shalhoub before? Tony Shalhoub is best known for starring as Adrian Monk in Monk and Antonio Scarpacci in Wings. He has also appeared in Men in Black, Spy Kids, Cars, Central Park, Stark Raving Mad and They Shall Not Perish.

Kevin Pollak plays Moishe Maisel

Kevin Pollak as Moishe Maisel (centre) in The Marvelous Mrs Maisel season 5. Amazon Studios

Who is Moishe Maisel? Moishe is Joel's father, who owns a clothing company.

Where have I seen Kevin Pollak before? Kevin Pollak is best known for starring in films like A Few Good Men, Grumpy Old Men, Casino, The Usual Suspects, The Whole Nine Yards, Shark Tale and shows like Mom, Better Things and The Drew Carey Show.

Caroline Aaron plays Shirley Maisel

Caroline Aaron as Shirley Maisel in The Marvelous Mrs Maisel season 5. Amazon Studios

Who is Shirley Maisel? Shirley is the overbearing mother of Joel.

Where have I seen Caroline Aaron before? Caroline Aaron has appeared in Sleepless in Seattle, Edward Scissorhands, 21 Jump Street, 22 Jump Streets, Big Night and Primary Colors. She also took on roles in Desperate Housewives, The Good Fight, Madam Secretary, Curb Your Enthusiasm and Transparent.

Reid Scott plays Gordon Ford

Reid Scott (centre) as Gordon Ford in The Marvelous Mrs Maisel season 5. Amazon Studios

Who is Gordon Ford? A hugely successful comedian and television presenter who fronts The Gordon Ford Show.

Where have I seen Reid Scott before? Scott is best known for his roles in the TV comedy series My Boys and Veep, along with film roles in Home Again, Venom, and Late Night.

Alfie Fuller plays Dinah Rutledge

Alfie Fuller as Dinah Rutledge in The Marvelous Mrs Maisel season 5. Amazon Studios

Who is Dinah Rutledge? Susie Myserson's dependable assistant and receptionist.

Where have I seen Alfie Fuller before? Best known for her theatre work, Fuller has also appeared in the television series Platonic, Standing8, and Little America.

Jason Ralph plays Mike Carr

Jason Ralph as Mike Carr in The Marvelous Mrs Maisel season 5. Amazon Studios

Who is Mike Carr? A producer and booker on The Gordon Ford Show with big ambitions and who is irked by Susie's proactive approach to furthering Midge Maisel's career.

Where have I seen Jason Ralph before? Ralph has also appeared in the television series The Magicians, Aquarius, and Younger.

Stephanie Hsu plays Mei Lin

Stephanie Hsu plays Mei Lin Amazon Prime Video

Who is Mei Lin? Mei Lin helps to run the illegal gambling ring underneath Joel's club and is Joel's pregnant girlfriend who he hopes to marry.

Where have I seen Stephanie Hsu before? Stephanie Hsu has appeared in The Path, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, Awkwafina Is Nora from Queens and Asking for It.

Jane Lynch plays Sophie Lennon

Jane Lynch as Sophie Lennon in The Marvelous Mrs Maisel season 5. Amazon Prime Video

Who is Sophie Lennon? A stand-up comic who performs in a fat suit as a frumpy woman from Queens.

Where have I seen Jane Lynch before? Jane Lynch is best known for starring as Sue Sylvester in Glee and for roles in Best in Show, For Your Consideration, Two and a Half Men, The L Word, Criminal Minds and The Good Fight. She also hosts Hollywood Game Night and has appeared in The 40-Year-Old Virgin, Wreck-It Ralph, Role Models and Ice Age.

Luke Kirby plays Lenny Bruce

Rachel Brosnahan as Midge Maisel and Luke Kirby as Lenny Bruce in The Marvelous Mrs Maisel season 5. Amazon Studios

Who is Lenny Bruce? Lenny Bruce is a New York comedian and friend of Midge's who she had a passionate encounter in the previous season. He was a real-life figure, who was known for his satirical comedy and died in 1966 aged 40. How will the show end Lenny and Midge's story?

Where have I seen Luke Kirby before? Luke Kirby has appeared in Fury, A Dog's Purpose, Glass, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, Rectify, The Good Wife, The Deuce, Little Voice and Gossip Girl.

