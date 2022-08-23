Fans have fallen in love with the wacky chemistry they have together, with the last two seasons throwing them into increasingly desperate situations as a murderer stalks the walls of the Arconia apartment building.

Only Murders in the Building has brought the comedic talents of double act Steve Martin and Martin Short to a whole new generation of fans, while also finding them an unexpected new screen partner in Selena Gomez.

The Only Murders in the Building season 2 ending sets the stage (literally) for a third chapter in the story, which has the potential for lively new characters, as-yet-unseen settings and more cameos, of course.

Fans will be keen to know exactly when they can expect these new episodes, which is why we've been busy bringing together all the details revealed so far on Only Murders in the Building season 3. Read on!

Will there be an Only Murders in the Building season 3?

Mabel (Selena Gomez), Oliver (Martin Short), Charles (Steve Martin) and Lucy (Zoe Margaret Colletti) in Only Murders in the Building. Craig Blankenhorn/Hulu

Yes! Variety reported in July that Only Murders in the Building had been renewed for a third season by US streaming service Hulu, with the next episodes likely to return to Disney Plus here in the UK.

No release date was attached to the announcement, but it stands to reason that season 3 will premiere in summer 2023, given how the first kicked off in August and the second in late June.

Craig Erwich, president of Hulu Originals and ABC Entertainment, said: "Only Murders in the Building is the true crown jewel of our slate. Its appeal across generations, the intersection of humour and heart, and truly original approach are a hallmark of and testament to Dan, John, Steve, Marty and Selena’s work.

"We are grateful to be able to continue telling the stories of Charles, Oliver and Mabel to viewers that have consistently shown us they crave more of this story."

Only Murders in the Building season 3 cast speculation

The core Only Murders in the Building cast members – Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez – will return to front another season of the hit mystery comedy.

It appears that some residents of the Arconia could join them, with cat-lover Howard (Michael Cyril Creighton) and doorman Lester (Teddy Coluca) among those in the theatre audience on the night that a murder takes place.

The victim, Broadway star Ben Glenroy, who leads Oliver Putnam's comeback play, and is played by none other than Marvel star Paul Rudd (returning soon in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania).

Variety has confirmed that Rudd will appear in the show's third season, which will revolve around his character's untimely demise, although it's not yet known to what extent he will be involved (i.e., as a guest, recurring or regular star).

What could happen in Only Murders in the Building season 3?

Paul Rudd at San Diego Comic-Con 2022. Daniel Knighton/Getty Images

Season 3 of Only Murders in the Building looks set to throw Charles, Oliver and Mabel into another complex mystery, where once again they may find themselves under suspicion from authorities.

Particularly, Charles might want to consult a lawyer, given that we saw him issue a threat to the ill-fated Ben Glenroy mere moments before his death, warning him to "stay away from her".

It's unclear exactly who Charles is referring to in this moment, with options including his young friend Mabel Mora or his adoptive daughter Lucy (played by Zoe Colletti).

Only Murders in the Building co-creator John Hoffman described Rudd's character as "a clear source of many upcoming questions and, as ever with our show, many twists yet to come" in a statement after the shock finale cameo.

Get speculating now!

Is there an Only Murders in the Building season 3 trailer?

Not yet! The trailer for season 2 dropped in late March, approximately three months before the premiere, so expect the next episodes to adhere to a similar time frame.

