If you’re a fan of dramas like Big Little Lies and the adaptation Nine Perfect Strangers, you’ll love the HBO wellness whodunnit The White Lotus, set at an Hawaiian resort.

The comedy-drama has received rave reviews (you can read our breakdown of how The White Lotus invents the “Aloha Christie” genre), with comparisons to Agatha Christie and glossy murder-mystery The Undoing.

The satirical series offers plenty of laughs, with big-hitting comedy talent among the cast (including American Pie star Jennifer Coolidge, whose performance is already receiving Emmys buzz), and follows a dysfunctional group of guests who arrive at the resort.

The privileged American holidaymakers are contrasted with the hard-working hotel employees, and the show takes a biting, satirical look at racial and economic divides.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch The White Lotus in the UK.

The White Lotus release date

The White Lotus began airing in the USA on Sunday 11th July at 9pm ET/PT on HBO.

How to watch The White Lotus in the UK

For UK viewers, The White Lotus premiered at 9pm on Monday 16th August on Sky Atlantic, and you can catch up on NOW.

The White Lotus cast

The ensemble drama features a number of memorable characters, including resort manager Armond (played by Murray Bartlett, from Looking and Tales Of The City), and spa manager Belinda (Insecure star Natasha Rothwell).

Among the guests, there are tech mogul Nicole (Nashville’s Connie Britton), Mark (Treme’s Steve Zahn), their daughter Olivia (Euphoria’s Sydney Sweeney), and college student Paula (Little Voice’s Brittany O’Grady).

There’s also solo traveller Tanya McQuoid (American Pie star Jennifer Coolidge), and newly-wed couple Shane Patton (The US Office’s Jake Lacy) and Rachel (Alexandra Daddario, known from the Percy Jackson films).

The White Lotus trailer

You can watch the trailer for The White Lotus here.

