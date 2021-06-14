Nine Perfect Strangers release date: Cast, trailer and more for Nicole Kidman’s star-studded Amazon drama

Acclaimed actor Nicole Kidman and showrunner David E Kelley have proven themselves to be a winning combination in recent years, with smash-hit HBO dramas Big Little Lies and The Undoing to their name.

Advertisement

Now, they look to make it a hat-trick with Nine Perfect Strangers, a star-studded new drama series commissioned by Hulu, that will air on Amazon Prime Video in the UK.

Kidman plays Masha, the director of a health and wellness centre that promises to transform its stressed guests and place them on a path to a more enlightened lifestyle.

The streaming series will follow nine strangers staying at the resort over a ten-day period that will pack some huge surprises courtesy of their enigmatic host.

Read on for everything you need to know about Nine Perfect Strangers.

The latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Thanks for signing up to our drama newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! Immediate Media Company Limited (publishers of radiotimes.com) would love to send you our Drama newsletters. We may also send occasional updates from our editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

Nine Perfect Strangers release date on Amazon Prime Video

The first three episodes of Nine Perfect Strangers will launch on Amazon Prime Video on Friday 20th August, with the remaining five added weekly until the finale on Friday 24th September.

Amazon’s partnership with Kidman’s production was announced in May 2021, securing Nine Perfect Strangers an international home away from Hulu, which remains exclusive to the United States.

“I’m so proud of what we were able to pull together this past year, bringing Nine Perfect Strangers filming to Australia during the global COVID-19 pandemic,” said Kidman.

“Partnering with Melissa McCarthy, working with David Kelley, Liane Moriarty and my producing cohorts again, joining forces with Hulu in the USA and now this, a global distribution deal with my home studio of Amazon.

“The stars have aligned and I am thrilled!”

Nine Perfect Strangers cast: Who stars in the Amazon drama?

Amazon

By this point in her career, Nicole Kidman is used to working alongside all-star casts and Nine Perfect Strangers will be no exception.

The Academy Award winner will take the lead role in the streaming series as the director of a mysterious wellness centre called Tranquillum, where nine guests come to destress but are shocked by what they find.

Kidman’s co-star is Melissa McCarthy, best known for comedy work in the likes of Bridesmaids, Spy and Ghostbusters, but also an Oscar-nominated dramatic performer for 2018 biopic Can You Ever Forgive Me?.

She plays romance novelist Frances Welty, who takes a trip to Tranquillum after admitting that she is “in need of some fixing” and hearing that host Masha can completely transform people.

The other guests include Luke Evans (The Pembrokeshire Murders) as a divorce lawyer, Regina Hall (Black Monday) as a single mother, as well as Melvin Gregg (American Vandal) and Samara Weaving (Bill & Ted Face The Music) as a wealthy but troubled couple.

Michael Shannon (The Shape of Water), Asher Keddie (Stateless), Grace Van Patten (The Meyerowitz Stories) and Bobby Cannavale (Ant-Man) play fellow city-dwellers in need of a retreat, while Manny Jacinto (The Good Place) and Tiffany Boone (The Midnight Sky) play Tranquillum staff members Yao and Delilah.

Nine Perfect Strangers trailer

Amazon Prime Video released its first trailer for Nine Perfect Strangers in June 2021, with its two lead actors Nicole Kidman and Melissa McCarthy taking the spotlight. You can watch the suspenseful teaser below.

What is Nine Perfect Strangers about?

Nine Perfect Strangers is a drama series about an unusual health and wellness centre called Tranquillum House, run by a mysterious Russian woman named Masha Dmitrichenko (Kidman).

The reputation of the institution is quite something, with word-of-mouth boasting that Masha invites a very deliberate mix of people to each retreat and supposedly “completely changes” them over the course of their stay.

However, don’t expect your time to be spent lounging by the pool and enjoying the occasional back rub, as the trailer shows things at Tranquillum get very intense – with Masha ominously warning that “sometimes it will be unpleasant”.

Is Nine Perfect Strangers based on a book?

Yes! Nine Perfect Strangers is based on the 2018 novel of the same name by Liane Moriarty, who is attached to the television adaptation as an executive producer.

This is Kidman’s second collaboration with Moriarty, who also wrote the book on which Big Little Lies was inspired, so the two have established a strong track record together so far.

Nine Perfect Strangers is available from Amazon as a paperback novel or a Kindle download.

Advertisement

Nine Perfect Strangers premieres on Amazon Prime Video on Friday 20th August. Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what’s on tonight.