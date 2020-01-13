When is The Good Place season four released on Netflix?

Season four premiered on Thursday 26th September 2019 in the US - with the show dropping on Netflix UK the day after on Friday 27th September.

New episodes are released weekly on Thursdays in the USA and Friday at 8am in the UK.

After a season break the show returned Thursday 9th January in the US, and Friday 10th January in the UK.

More like this

When is the final episode of The Good Place?

The final ever episode is scheduled for 30th January Stateside and 31st January on Netflix.

Ahead of show's San Diego Comic-Con panel in July, the show's official Twitter account shared the first picture from the new series, which showed Jason and Tahani hugging Eleanor, presumably in the aftermath of the events of last year's finale. Check it out below.

Will there be a fifth season of The Good Place?

Sadly not. In June 2019, show-runner Michael Schur revealed in an open letter to The Good Place fans that the upcoming season would be the last.

"I began to feel like four seasons - just over 50 episodes - was the right lifespan," he wrote, adding that he didn't want to "tread water just because the water is so warm and pleasant."

Who's in the cast for The Good Place season four?

The main cast are all back for season four:

Kristen Bell as Eleanor Shellstrop

William Jackson Harper as Chidi Anagonye

Jameela Jamil as Tahani Al-Jamil

D'Arcy Carden as Janet(s)

Manny Jacinto as Jason Mendoza

Ted Danson as Michael

Recurring this season are: Marc Evan Jackson as Shawn, Maya Rudolph as Judge Gen, Kirby Howell-Baptiste as Simone Garnett, Tiya Sircar as Vicky Sengupta, Maribeth Monroe as Mindy St. Claire, Jason Mantzoukas as Derek, Brandon Scott Jones as gossip columnist John Wheaton and Benjamin Koldyke as chauvinist douchebag Brent Nowalk.

What's The Good Place about — and what's happened so far?

*Warning: spoilers ahead for The Good Place series one - three. If you haven't caught up, you can do so here.*

After Eleanor Shellstrop dies and wakes up in "The Good Place" (aka heaven), run by angel Michael, she realises that there's been a mistake and that she should really be in "The Bad Place". Chidi and Tahani, other humans in her afterlife community, conspire to help her and Jason (who also believes he's in The Good Place by mistake) become better people and thereby earn their places.

However, at the end of season one, Eleanor figures out that 'The Good Place' is in fact The Bad Place, and Michael is a demon in charge of devising scenarios to torment the humans. Michael wipes their memories, but they keep on figuring Michael's secret — and in the process, the demon begins to grow fond of his human charges. So much so, in fact, that, at the end of season two, Michael appeals to the "Gen", judge of the afterlife (played by Maya Rudolph) , and he's allowed to return the humans to earth and undo their deaths, starting an alternate timeline in the process.

After the humans all fail at living again, Michael discovers that it's almost impossible for anyone to be a good person — in fact, it's been 521 years since any human gained enough life points to enter The Good Place. Something as simple as buying a tomato can result in negative points, because you're inadvertently supporting the use of pesticides and cheap labour.

Chidi theorises that he, Eleanor, Jason and Tahani were able to become better people in the afterlife because external factors were removed — and Michael gains permission to reenact the experiment with four brand new people.

But... Michael's old devilish boss Shawn (Marc Evan Jackson) wasn't going to make things easy for the gang, selecting four humans who all have prior connections with our original four humans, including a gossip columnist who used to torment Tahani and, even more problematically, Chidi's ex-girlfriend, Simone — prompting Chidi to wipe his memory in order to save the experiment.

The experiment was ultimately a success, with Judge Gen accepting that the point system is flawed, but her solution is to wipe all living and dead humans from existence and start over. Eleanor asks Michael to wake Chidi and restore his memories; despite the risk of his indecision, she believes Chidi is the only person sufficiently qualified to redesign the afterlife system...

Advertisement

I'm a US viewer — how can I watch The Good Place?

The Good Place airs weekly on NBC in the United States and is available to stream on Netflix in the UK.