The Good Place season 4 will be the last

Series creator Michael Schur said that just over 50 episodes felt like “the right lifespan” for the show

THE GOOD PLACE -- "Most Improved Player" Episode 107 -- Pictured: (l-r) Kristen Bell as Eleanor, Ted Danson as Michael -- (Photo by: Ron Batzdorff/NBC)

The fourth season of hit comedy The Good Place will be the last, creator Michael Schur has announced.

Starring Kristen Bell and Ted Danson, the Golden Globe-nominated show about life, death and the afterlife has been running since 2016 on NBC and airs on Netflix in the UK.

Series creator Michael Schur revealed in a statement to fans that the upcoming season of the comedy will be the last, saying that just over 50 episodes felt like “the right lifespan” for the series.

He added: “At times over the past few years we’ve been tempted to go beyond four seasons, but mostly because making this show is a rare, creatively fulfilling joy, at the end of the day, we don’t want to tread water just because the water is so warm and pleasant.”

The Good Place season four is likely to land on Netflix in late 2019.

News, photos, videos and full episode guide

