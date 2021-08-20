Nine Perfect Strangers location guide: Where is Tranquillum House?

Hulu’s Nine Perfect Strangers made its debut in the US earlier in the week, and now the UK can finally enjoy the anticipated drama.

While the teasers and trailers have had us California dreaming, it’s worth noting that despite being set in North America’s Golden State, Nine Perfect Strangers was actually filmed Down Under due to the pandemic.

“We had everyone ready to go, all the actors, all the production crew,” producer Bruna Papandrea told Financial Review. “And then the country started to shut down, and we realised it was not going to be possible to shoot in America. So we moved the whole thing to Australia.”

If you’re wondering where the fictional Tranquillum House is really located and want to stay in the place where Nicola Kidman, Melissa McCarthy and the other Nine Perfect Strangers stars filmed, then read on for everything you need to know about the drama’s locations.

Where was Nine Perfect Strangers filmed?

Nine Perfect Strangers was filmed in Australia, with scenes shot mainly shot in Byron Bay, New South Wales.

“Byron Bay, Australia, is the best place to be filming a series in the middle of a global pandemic,” Manny Jacinto told RadioTimes.com for The Big RT Interview. “And also because there wasn’t a lot of background there, it was really just us in this vast space.”

The series was meant to be shot in Los Angeles in March 2020, however production was relocated to Australia as a result of the pandemic.

“We are deeply connected to Australia, which made it easier,” producer Bruna Papandrea, who is Australian, told Financial Review. “It was a very quick conversation and then, yep, we’re now shooting in Byron Bay.”

Where is Tranquillum House located?

While Tranquillum House is meant to be located in California, the resort doesn’t actually exist, with the show being filmed in Australia.

The interior and outdoor pool scenes at Tranquillum House were shot at SOMA – a meditation retreat in Byron Bay. With a 22 acre forest, an infinity pool and a yoga dome, the retreat worked as a perfect setting.

Those wanting to live out their Nine Perfect Strangers fantasy by staying at SOMA can do so, although a three-night stay will lost upwards of $2,500 (£1,314) per person.

Production also used Lune de Sang, a 146 hectare former dairy property in the Hinterland of Byron Bay, as a second filming location, with scenes featuring Masha’s private pool and some of the guests’ rooms being shot there.

Nine Perfect Strangers premieres on Amazon Prime Video in the UK on Friday 20th August.