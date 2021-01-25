When is Euphoria season 2 released? How to watch and cast

With the two special episodes bridging the gap between seasons one and two now having come and gone, Euphoria fans can now turn their attention to news about the full second run of the acclaimed drama.

Advertisement

The first special episode, which aired just before Christmas, took place almost entirely in a diner with Rue (Emmy Award-winning Zendaya) meeting her sponsor Ali to discuss her addiction and the seeming impossibility of sobriety.

The second episode, titled F**k Anyone Who’s Not A Sea Blob, followed in the new year and focused on Jules as she attended a therapy session – with her therapist played by Lauren Weedman.

Towards the end of the episode, it transpires that the session had taken place on Christmas Eve – the same day as Rue’s meeting with Ali – and at the very end we see the pair meet up in Jules’ room.

There it seemed as if Jules might have the chance to apologise for the train incident in series one, but Rue abruptly left before she had the chance, leaving Jules to break down crying.

It will be a while now before we see Rue, Jules and co again, with a full second series of the drama not expected until much later in the year due to coronavirus.

Read on for everything you need to know about season two of Euphoria.

When is season two of Euphoria on TV?

The series was originally expected to air in 2020, but production was halted due to the COVID-19 pandemic and we’re no closer to a release date yet.

However, creator Sam Levinson recently revealed to IndieWire that the second series is now on track to begin filming in March 2021, with the goal to start releasing new episodes before the end of the year.

Where can I watch Euphoria season 2?

The US home of Euphoria is HBO. The first season landed in the UK on Sky Atlantic, on 6th August 2019, and was available on NOW TV and Sky Q shortly after. Season two is not yet available on either, but will likely be released on the same platforms.

Is there a Euphoria season 2 trailer?

Yes – a teaser trailer for the first special was released right at the end of November, showing Rue sitting in a diner while she contemplates what might have been, with several flashbacks to the events of the season one finale.

A trailer for the second special followed in January 2021 – you can watch the teaser below.

What is Euphoria about?

Euphoria is to Gen-Z what Skins was to Millennials. Both controversial and both focusing on a group of high-schoolers pushing social boundaries. The series is HBO’s highest rating show for younger audiences, so clearly the hard-hitting drama resonates.

Creator/Director Sam Levinson and producer Drake brought to HBO a teen angst drama based on the Israeli mini-series of the same name. The dark tale follows a group of teenagers as they face heartbreak, addiction and rage.

The show featured a number of controversial scenes, with its use of nudity described by The Guardian as “pointlessly gratuitous”, but HBO’s programming president Casey Bloys defended the scenes, which he said were based on Euphoria creator Sam Levinson’s own experiences. “It may seem boundary-pushing, and the idea of putting them on TV may be, but somebody lived them,” Bloys told the Hollywood Reporter, adding, “We’re not trying to put out a Gossip Girl.”

How can I watch the Euphoria bridge episodes?

Two special “bridge” episodes aired prior to the complete second season, with the first, airing on Sunday 6th December and the second on Sunday 24th January 2021.

For UK viewers, the episodes are available to watch on Sky and NOW TV

The news of the specials was first announced by Zendaya, who posted a close-up image Jules (played by Hunter Schafer), in whose eye we can see a reflection of Zendaya’s character, Rue.

“We really missed them. Two special Euphoria episodes coming soon. First one December 6th on @hbo,” the caption reads.

While in a November Twitter post, Zendaya shared a promo image for the upcoming episodes, captioned: “THIS IS NOT SEASON 2.”

What will happen in Euphoria season 2?

Season one ended on an ambiguous note, leaving fans unsure if Rue (Zendaya) have died from an overdose.

There are also plenty of narrative arcs we can expect to follow into the new season– Nate’s (Jacob Elordi) sexuality, Cassie (Sydney Sweeney) and McKay’s (Algee Smith) relationship, Gia’s (Storm Reid) growing rebelliousness, Kat (Barbie Ferreira) and Ethan’s (Austin Abrams) future together and whether Kat is still working as a camgirl, and what happened to Jules (Hunter Schafer) after Rue left her on the train.

Gia actress Storm Reid has teased that her “character is supposed to be developing and becoming her own” – suggesting Gia may well get her own standalone episode.

Who will be in the Euphoria season 2 cast?

Despite the emotional cliffhanger of the season one finale, Zendaya appears to have confirmed that her character Rue will return for a second instalment.

Literally just got the call. Can’t say thank you enough for the support we’ve seen, wow… https://t.co/XJtdQaWaL9 — Zendaya (@Zendaya) July 11, 2019

Given that there is still plenty to explore and untangle from the characters stories in season one, we can expect to see some more from these familiar faces.

There will also be some new faces, too. According to Collider, Kelvin Harrison Jr is currently in talks to join the cast of Euphoria season two. Harrison is known for roles in indies like Luce and Waves, which also starred Euphoria’s very own Maddy Perez (Alexa Demie).

Advertisement

If you’re looking for more to watch check out our TV guide.