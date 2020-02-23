Get Netflix and on demand news and recommendations direct to your inbox Sign up to receive our newsletter! Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

In a recent interview, Reid revealed that the second series is about to start filming. Speaking to ET Online, she said: "In the next couple weeks we start [filming]... we're getting scripts soon. Table reads are coming. I'm on the edge of my seat, because I have no information, other than my character is supposed to be developing and becoming her own. So I am very excited about that."

Reid's comments could suggest that her character Gia will have her own standalone episode, similar to other characters including Rue, Jules (Hunter Schafer), and Nate (Jacob Elordi), whose backstories and present-day issues were explored in series one in individual episodes, which Rue narrated.

At the end of the first series, fans took to social media to demand standalone episodes for a variety of supporting characters, including Gia, Lexi (Rue's childhood best friend, played by Maude Apatow), and drug dealer Fez (Angus Cloud).