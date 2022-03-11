Sebastian Stan unsure about Pam and Tommy season 2

In a recent interview, he said he believed there was still more to say about the show's central narrative, the unbelievable true story of how Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee's private sex tape was eventually sold online without their consent.

Sebastian Stan is "not sure" whether he could potentially return to Hulu's Pam and Tommy for a second season, despite it being intended as a limited series.

"I think we could always have explored it more and deeper," he told Entertainment Weekly. "You could have made another eight episodes, even going further into the story. But I feel we came at it with the best intentions and we really tried, given the allotted time, to do our best with what was given to us as actors."

Asked about whether he would consider reprising the role of Motley Crue drummer Tommy Lee for a second season, he said: "I don't know... I'll have to think about that. I'm not sure actually, at this point."

Lily James as Pamela Anderson

Alongside Stan, Lily James (Downton Abbey, War & Peace) plays Baywatch star Pamela Anderson in the eight-part miniseries dramatising the release of "the first ever viral video". Also starring in the Pam and Tommy cast is Seth Rogen, who appears as Rand Gauthier, the electrician who stole the couple's sex tape.

Speaking about his research ahead of playing Lee, Stan revealed he found archival footage on YouTube most helpful.

"That was incredibly helpful; there's a lot of interviews with Tommy on YouTube over the years where he's spoken very openly about what happened or his side of it and how he felt and all of that was really helpful," he said.

Stop scrolling, start watching. Get exclusive newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. Sign up to receive the freshest reviews and recommendations for Streaming and On Demand Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

"Reading his book was a huge thing for me – actually Pamela also featured in his book, she contributed to it as well – and that covered everything and was a very important piece of the puzzle for me. That's where, as an actor, you become kind of this investigative journalist. You're looking at everything you can find and piecing it together.

"Maybe one of the pros of playing a real life person is that their life essentially is out there already and so it's not about imagination so much as it is about learning as much as you can."

Advertisement

Pam and Tommy is streaming on Disney Plus. You can sign up to Disney Plus for £7.99 a month or £79.90 a year. Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what's on tonight.