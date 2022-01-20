The Downton Abbey star will be portraying Baywatch's Pamela Anderson in the upcoming Hulu drama, which tells the story of her marriage to Mötley Crüe drummer Tommy Lee (Sebastian Stan) and the theft and distribution of their sex tape.

Pam & Tommy star Lily James has revealed that she almost quit the upcoming biographical drama after finding the Pamela Anderson 'boot camp' too intense.

Speaking to Variety, James said that while she'd studied Anderson's mannerisms, speech patterns and behaviour, she almost left Pam & Tommy just before filming started.

"I really wanted to pull out of this a week before," she said, adding that she felt as though she couldn't take on the role.

"It just felt too frightening. But I think that's a good place to work from because it keeps you growing and getting better, I hope."

The Pursuit of Love actor added that she "binged" Baywatch whilst preparing for the role and studied all things Anderson.

"She talks really fast, and I would watch her interviews over and over again and annotate them, learn them and parrot along with her," she said. "I wanted to get that energy and that impulsiveness and that spirit that she has when she’s in front of the camera."

The upcoming series, written by The Founder's Robert Siegel, features a star-studded cast including Seth Rogen, Nick Offerman, Taylor Schilling and Jason Mantzoukas.

Pam & Tommy arrives on Disney Plus in the UK on 2nd February 2022. You can sign up to Disney+ for £7.99 a month or £79.90 a year now.