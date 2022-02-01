Pam and Tommy looks at how a home video showing then-married couple Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee having sex became one of the most widely-circulated clips of the internet's early days.

One of the biggest tabloid standards of the 1990s is re-examined in a new series headed to Star on Disney Plus , featuring Lily James and Sebastian Stan in the lead roles.

James and Stan have both spent countless hours in make-up to disappear into their respective roles, while comedy stars Seth Rogen and Nick Offerman also take major roles as the men responsible for distributing the sensitive footage.

While many critics have praised the show's entertainment value, others have questioned whether it should have been made without Anderson's express permission (for more on that, check out our Pam and Tommy review).

Read on for your guide to the cast of the hotly-anticipated series, while you can also read our breakdown of the Pam and Tommy true story for an account of the strange-but-true saga that inspired it.

Lily James plays Pamela Anderson

Lily James in Pam and Tommy / Pamela Anderson At The American Music Awards 1997

Who is Pamela Anderson? Pamela Anderson was one of Hollywood's biggest names back in the '90s, breaking out in the cast of coastguard drama Baywatch. She married Mötley Crüe drummer Tommy Lee mere days after meeting him, but their whirlwind romance was derailed when they discovered someone had stolen a sex tape they once filmed. The resulting scandal had an adverse impact on Pamela's career, while arguably giving Tommy's a new lease of life.

What else has Lily James been in? James rose to prominence with early roles in ITV dramas Secret Diary of a Call Girl and Downton Abbey, the latter of which led to high-profile film roles in Disney's Cinderella, Baby Driver and Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again. Last year, she returned to television for BBC miniseries The Pursuit of Love, based on Nancy Mitford's novel of the same name.

Sebastian Stan plays Tommy Lee

Sebastian Stan plays Tommy Lee in Pam & Tommy / Tommy Lee performing in Las Vegas in 1997

Who is Tommy Lee? Tommy Lee rose to fame in the 1980s as the drummer in heavy metal band Mötley Crüe, but his status was beginning to decline in the mid-90s as music tastes changed. Nevertheless, he still had a huge amount of money at his disposal and planned to use it to create a jaw-dropping mansion for himself – which went from bachelor pad to marital home after his unexpected wedding to Pamela Anderson.

What else has Sebastian Stan been in? Stan is best known for his Marvel Cinematic Universe role of James 'Bucky' Buchanan Barnes aka The Winter Soldier, who he has played in seven movies and two Disney Plus shows. He is also known for roles in The Martian, Logan Lucky and Netflix's The Devil All The Time.

Seth Rogen plays Rand Gauthier

Who is Rand Gauthier? Rand is a former porn star-turned-electrician who had been working on renovations to Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee's opulent home. He became hellbent on revenge after being fired by the couple without pay or even an opportunity to retrieve his tools, plotting a burglary of the safe they kept in their garage. The plan went off without a hitch, but Rand had no idea that among the valuables in the safe would be an intimate tape of his former employers.

What else has Seth Rogen been in? Rogen is one of the biggest names in American comedy, known for roles in The 40-Year-Old Virgin, Knocked Up, Pineapple Express and This Is the End. More recently, he has lent his voice to roles in Disney's "live-action" The Lion King remake and Amazon Prime Video's acclaimed comic book adaptation Invincible.

Nick Offerman plays Milton Ingley

Who is Milton Ingley? Milton Ingley is a former porn star turned director and a friend of Rand Gauthier's, who immediately goes to him with the Pam and Tommy tape after discovering exactly what's on it. He is keen to commercialise their acquisition, but are forced to turn to illegitimate sources for financial backing due to the lack of a release form from Anderson and Lee.

What else has Nick Offerman been in? Offerman found a breakout role in Amy Poehler sitcom Parks and Recreation, where he played libertarian department director Ron Swanson. This led to film roles in 21 Jump Street and its sequel, We're The Millers and The Founder. You may also recognise him from dramatic roles in Fargo's second season, sci-fi miniseries Devs and sport biopic Colin in Black & White.

Taylor Schilling plays Erica Gauthier (née Boyer)

Taylor Schilling attends the "Orange Is The New Black" Final Season World Premiere

Who is Erica Gautier? Erica Gautier (née Boyer) is a prolific porn star and Rand's wife, but by the time the events of this series get underway, the two are separated and attempting to source the funds for a divorce. Nevertheless, they remain on good terms.

Taylor Schilling tells RadioTimes.com that, in real-life, Erica never took her husband's surname and continued to go by Boyer, under which she found great success in adult entertainment as both an actor and director.

"I'm very moved by Erica’s confidence and the clarity of her own vision," she said. "That's also why she was so instrumental to this story, because she was so clear inside of her own values and because she was so happy… making the choice to be an adult film actress."

What else has Taylor Schilling been in? Schilling is best known for playing the lead role of Piper Chapman in Netflix's long-running prison drama Orange is the New Black.

Andrew Dice Clay plays Louis 'Butchie' Peraino

Who is Louis 'Butchie' Peraino? Butchie is a member of a well-known New York crime family, who made a particular name for himself in the production of pornography. With established studios not willing to distribute the Pam and Tommy tape due to it being stolen goods, Rand and Milton ultimately turn to Butchie to fund their online operation.

What else has Andrew Dice Clay been in? Beginning his career as a stand-up comedian, Dice Clay has also bagged memorable acting roles in Blue Jasmine and 2018's A Star is Born remake.

Mozhan Marnò plays Gail Chwatsky

Who is Gail Chwatsky? Gail is a publicist who takes on Pamela as a client shortly before her sex tape makes headline news. She is particularly focused on the promotion of action flick Barb Wire, which was hoped to be a major vehicle for the Baywatch star.

What else has Mozhan Marnò been in? Marnò is best known for playing the role of Samar Navabi in US crime drama The Blacklist, while she also appeared in the second and third seasons of Netflix's political thriller House of Cards.

Fred Hechinger plays Seth Warshavsky

Fred Hechinger attends the Tribeca Festival After-Party for "Italian Studies"

Who is Seth Warshavsky? Seth is a young entrepreneur who is attempting to launch a website featuring webcam livestreams of adult performers. While that doesn't seem so remarkable these days, at the time it was a very new concept.

What else has Fred Hechinger been in? Hechinger will be a familiar face to avid Netflix viewers, having appeared in Tom Hanks drama News of the World, Amy Adams thriller The Woman in the Window and RL Stine's Fear Street trilogy. Last year, he also featured in Prime Video's acclaimed miniseries The Underground Railroad and HBO whodunnit The White Lotus.

Pepi Sonuga plays Melanie

Pepi Sonuga attends the 25th Annual Race To Erase MS Gala at The Beverly Hilton Hotel

Who is Melanie? Melanie is one of Pam's closest friends, who wants nothing more than to see her settle down with a polite, responsible man. Suffice to say, Tommy Lee isn't exactly who she had in mind.

What else has Pepi Sonuga been in? Sonuga currently stars in US musical drama Queens, which is also available via Star on Disney Plus. Previously, she appeared in the second season of cult favourite horror comedy Ash vs Evil Dead.

Pam and Tommy premieres on Disney Plus on Wednesday 2nd February.