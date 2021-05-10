The Woman in the Window release date: latest news on the Netflix film starring Amy Adams
The new film is based on A. J. Finn's 2018 best-seller of the same name.
Netflix has had some great success in bringing adaptations of popular novels to the screen, and the latest page-turner to get that treatment is A. J. Finn’s 2018 best-seller The Woman in the Window.
Atonement and The Darkest Hour director Joe Wright helms the psychological thriller, and he can rely on a stellar cast to bring Finn’s characters to life – with Amy Adams taking on the lead role, while A-list support is provided by the likes of Oscar winners Gary Oldman and Julianne Moore.
The film, which bears no relation to the classic Fritz Lang film noir of the same name, tells the story of an agoraphobic psychologist who gets drawn into a sinister plot while confined to her New York City apartment – read on for everything you need to know about the Netflix release.
When is The Woman in the Window’s release date?
The film will be released globally on Netflix on Friday 14th May 2021.
This is significantly later than had originally been planned – at first the film had been slated for a theatrical release by 20th Century Studios in October 2019, but this was delayed due to some re-edits following feedback from test screenings. The film was bought by Netflix after the re-arranged release date in May 2020 was pushed back again due to the pandemic.
What is The Woman in the Window’s plot?
Who’s in The Woman in the Window cast?
Six-time Oscar nominee Amy Adams leads the cast as Anna Fox, and she is joined in the cast by a long list of big names.
Gary Oldman takes on the role of banker Alistair Russell, the father of the family in the opposite apartment, while Julianne Moore stars as Jane, the woman Anna believes to be Alistair’s wife.
Eighth Grade star Fred Hechinger plays the Russell’s son Ethan and Atlanta’s Brian Tyree Henry plays Detective Little, the police officer who first questions Anna about the crime she has witnessed, while the cast also includes two stars of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier – Wyatt Russell as Anna’s tenant David, and Anthony Mackie as Edward Fox.
The cast also includes Jennifer Jason Leigh as a woman who claims to be the real Jane Russell, while there are smaller roles for, Jeanine Serralles (Inside Llewyn Davis), Mariah Bozeman (Lost and Found), Liza Colón-Zayas (The Purge: Election Year) and Tracy Letts (Lady Bird) – the latter of whom also wrote the script.
Is there a The Woman in the Window trailer?
If you fancy a first look at the film check out the trailer below, which debuted in April 2021 and introduces us to Adams as Anna Fox – who does not appear to be having an enjoyable time of it.
