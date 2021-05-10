The Woman in the Window release date: latest news on the Netflix film starring Amy Adams

Netflix has had some great success in bringing adaptations of popular novels to the screen, and the latest page-turner to get that treatment is A. J. Finn’s 2018 best-seller The Woman in the Window.

Advertisement

Atonement and The Darkest Hour director Joe Wright helms the psychological thriller, and he can rely on a stellar cast to bring Finn’s characters to life – with Amy Adams taking on the lead role, while A-list support is provided by the likes of Oscar winners Gary Oldman and Julianne Moore.

The film, which bears no relation to the classic Fritz Lang film noir of the same name, tells the story of an agoraphobic psychologist who gets drawn into a sinister plot while confined to her New York City apartment – read on for everything you need to know about the Netflix release.

When is The Woman in the Window’s release date?

The film will be released globally on Netflix on Friday 14th May 2021.

This is significantly later than had originally been planned – at first the film had been slated for a theatrical release by 20th Century Studios in October 2019, but this was delayed due to some re-edits following feedback from test screenings. The film was bought by Netflix after the re-arranged release date in May 2020 was pushed back again due to the pandemic.

What is The Woman in the Window’s plot?

Based on A. J. Finn’s The Woman in the Window , the film centres on Anna Fox, an agoraphobic child psychologist who finds herself confined to her New York City apartment, spying Rear Window-style on the seemingly perfect family who have just moved into the opposite apartment.

Despite being limited to the confines of her flat, Anna comes into contact with various figures, including her musician tenant David and various members of the family in the opposite apartment, including 15-year-old Ethan and his mother Jane.

Continuing on the Rear Window theme, Anna’s life is changed when she witnesses a brutal crime taking place in the apartment – and things begin to gradually unravel as she discovers frightening secrets and finds that nothing is quite what it seems.

Call yourself a film buff? Sign up to get alerts for movie news, reviews and recommendations Thanks, you are now signed up to our films newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! Immediate Media Company Limited (publishers of radiotimes.com) would love to send you our films newsletters. We may also send occasional updates from our editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

Who’s in The Woman in the Window cast?

Six-time Oscar nominee Amy Adams leads the cast as Anna Fox, and she is joined in the cast by a long list of big names.

Gary Oldman takes on the role of banker Alistair Russell, the father of the family in the opposite apartment, while Julianne Moore stars as Jane, the woman Anna believes to be Alistair’s wife.

Netflix

Eighth Grade star Fred Hechinger plays the Russell’s son Ethan and Atlanta’s Brian Tyree Henry plays Detective Little, the police officer who first questions Anna about the crime she has witnessed, while the cast also includes two stars of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier – Wyatt Russell as Anna’s tenant David, and Anthony Mackie as Edward Fox.

The cast also includes Jennifer Jason Leigh as a woman who claims to be the real Jane Russell, while there are smaller roles for, Jeanine Serralles (Inside Llewyn Davis), Mariah Bozeman (Lost and Found), Liza Colón-Zayas (The Purge: Election Year) and Tracy Letts (Lady Bird) – the latter of whom also wrote the script.

Is there a The Woman in the Window trailer?

If you fancy a first look at the film check out the trailer below, which debuted in April 2021 and introduces us to Adams as Anna Fox – who does not appear to be having an enjoyable time of it.

Advertisement

The Woman in the Window arrives on Netflix on Friday 14th May 2021. Looking for something else to watch? Check out our guide to the best TV series on Netflix and best movies on Netflix, or visit our TV Guide.