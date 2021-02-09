News of the World release date: The latest news about Tom Hanks’ new Netflix film

Jason Bourne director Paul Greengrass has a new feature film arriving on Netflix, which sees him reunite with Tom Hanks for the first time since the pair worked together on 2013’s Captain Phillips.

Western drama News of the World, which was released in the US towards the end of 2020, is set five years after the end of the American Civil War and is based on the novel of the best-selling same name by Paulette Jiles.

The last time Greengrass and Hanks worked together there were multiple Oscar nominations, so hopes will be high for another rip-roaring success – read on for everything you need to know.

What time is News of the World released on Netflix?

The film will be released internationally on Netflix on Wednesday 10th February 2021, having previously been released in US cinemas towards the end of 2020.

It’s expected to drop 8am GMT.

What is News of the World about?

The plot follows Captain Jefferson Kyle Kidd (Hanks) a war veteran who has become a traveling non-fiction storyteller in the five years since the end of the American Civil War.

On his travels, Kidd shares news from across the globe to various towns, and one day while crossing the plains of Texas he comes across a 10-year-old child Johanna, who had been taken in by the Kiowa people (a Native American tribe) six years earlier and raised as one of their own.

When Kidd finds her, Johanna is being returned to her biological aunt and uncle against her will, and Kidd agrees to escort her on her journey.

But as they travel into the unforgiving wilderness, the journey soon turns into a fight for survival with Kidd and Johanna facing tremendous challenges of both human and natural forces.

News of the World cast

The star of the film, Tom Hanks, will need no introduction to audiences, with the Hollywood legend’s previous screen credits including Forrest Gump, Saving Private Ryan, and Captain Phillips.

Explaining what appealed about the project, Hanks told Cinema Blend, “When I read Paulette Giles book there were two things. First of all, the actual job itself, the news reader, the guy who traveled from town to town to enlighten and connect an audience in diverse, small towns – Wichita Falls, what have you.

“I thought that’s a job that I would have wanted to have if I had been alive in in the 1870s. I thought that would be fascinating. Because you’d be delivering both the service and also sort of like you’d be delivering a connectivity that people wouldn’t have.”

He is joined in the cast by young German actress Helena Zengel in one of her first major credits, while supporting roles are played by Michael Covino (The Climb), Bill Camp (The Queen’s Gambit) and Thomas Francis Murphy (The Walking Dead).

The cast is rounded out by Fred Hechinger (Human Capital), Neil Sandilands (The Flash), Mare Winningham (American Horror Story), Elizabeth Marvel (House of Cards), Chukwudi Iwuji (Designated Survivor) and Ray McKinnon (Ford v Ferrari).

News of the World trailer

You can check out the trailer for the film below.

News of the World arrives on Netflix on Wednesday 10th February.