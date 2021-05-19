Fear Street on Netflix release date: Cast, trailer and latest news for RL Stine movie

Get ready for three weeks of thrills – RL Stine’s Fear Street novels are being adapted into not one, not two, but three(!) Netflix films.

The best part? There’s no year plus wait for the sequels, as all three films will debut on consecutive weeks on the streamer.

The series follows a group of 1990s teenagers as they discover that mysterious events haunting their small Ohio town may be connected – and that it may all be due to a curse started centuries ago…

According to Netflix, we can expect “a new brand of horror to the next generation: one story told over three films across 300 years.”

Here’s everything you need to know about Netflix’s latest experiment in streaming – and the classic horror novels the films are based on.

Fear Street release date

Get ready for a month of murder, mystery and more – all three Fear Street films will release in July 2021.

Each is titled after the year they are set in, with the series starting in the 1990s then rewinding way back to the 17th Century. First up is 1994 on 2nd July 2021, 1978 a week later on 9th July 2021, and 1666 on 16th July 2021.

Fear Street trailer

The first Fear Street trailer for the trilogy was released in May 2021. It looks nostalgic and violent in equal measure – a certain Stranger Things actress doesn’t last very long at all…

Fear Street cast

The cast of Fear Street notably features two actresses from another nostalgic Netflix horror – Stranger Things stars Sadie Sink and Maya Hawke may well be facing more paranormal threats in this decidedly more violent horror trilogy.

Joining them will be Community’s Gillian Jacobs, A Teacher‘s Ashley Zukerman, The Wire’s Darrell Britt-Gibson, and Ozark‘s Jordana Spiro.

What is RL Stine’s Fear Street?

Often referred to as the Stephen King of children’s literature, RL Stine is best known for the multi-million selling Goosebumps series, but has written plenty of other horror fiction novels – including the more teen-focused Fear Street books.

The Fear Street series began with the release of The New Girl in 1989, and would continue until 1999, with Stine then reviving the series in 2005 and 2014. Several spin-off series have been released including Fear Street Sagas and Ghosts of Fear Street, which combined have sold over 80 million copies.

The Fear Street books are set in the fictional city of Shadyside, and follow teenagers as they encounter hostile and occasionally paranormal adversaries. Much like the Goosebumps series, the characters usually change in each book, though some characters – in particular the titular Fear family – reappear or are mentioned in several novels.

However, unlike the preteen adventures of Goosebumps, Fear Street is aimed at a much older teenage audience – and thus the deaths are plentiful and often very, very gory…

After a failed television adaptation in the 1990s, Stine has now seen the Netflix trilogy – and hints that they could be even scarier than the books…

“Fear Street fans are in for a treat – and some major surprises,” Stine said. “Readers know that the book series is rated PG. But the movies are rated R. That means a lot more thrills – and a lot more terror!

“I have seen Leigh Janiak’s epic trilogy releasing on Netflix in July and I can tell you the scares and the SCREAMS are more than I ever expected. What fun to see the horrors of Shadyside come to life!”

