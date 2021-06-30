Meet the cast of Fear Street: Full actor list for Netflix horror trilogy

This summer, it’s time we all take a trip to Shadyside, Ohio as Netflix delivers three horror films in as many weeks, all based on the book series of the same name by R. L. Stine.

But don’t let the fact that this trilogy comes from the same creator as Goosebumps fool you – the shocks and scares aren’t for kids and look set to have viewers covering their eyes in the tradition of the many slasher films before them.

Fear Street Part One: 1994 sees a group of high-schoolers first accidentally coming across the ancient evil responsible for a series of brutal murders that have plagued their town for over 300 years.

Fear Street Part Two: 1978 is set at Camp Nightwing, where staff and campers from both Shadyside and its neighbouring town Sunnyvale unite in a fight for survival when a Shadysider is possessed with the urge to kill.

Then, in the final instalment, Fear Street Part Three: 1666, a colony is gripped by a hysterical witch-hunt that has deadly consequences for centuries to come. Can the teenagers we meet in Parts One and Two successfully put an end to the curses that have plagued their town for generations?

There are lots of characters to get to know over the course of the three films, so we’ve compiled a cheat sheet to help you keep up.

Read on for everything you need to know about the cast and characters of the Netflix slasher trilogy Fear Street.

Fear Street Part One: 1994 cast

Kiana Madeira plays Deena Johnson

Who is Deena? A teenager in Shadyside, who, in the 1994 edition, discovers that some of the horrifying events happening in her town may be linked. Described as prickly but with a good heart, Kiana Madiera says that Deena is “the most resilient, strong, passionate, and fearless character” she’s ever played.

Where have I seen Kiana Madeira before? If you’re a big fan of TV movies, you may be familiar with this actress already – Kiana Madeira has starred in at least 10 since 2010. Otherwise, she previously played Angel Trujillo in Facebook Watch series Sacred Lies, alongside Juliette Lewis, as well as portraying Moe in Trinkets.

Olivia Scott Welch plays Sam Fraser

Who is Sam? A cheerleader and one of the Shadyside teens making a gruesome discovery in Part One. According to Olivia Scott Welch, it’s precisely these happenings that end up giving Sam the courage to truly be herself: “She’s trying to be who the outside world is projecting on her at first, and then, through these horrific events, she’s no longer afraid to be authentic to who she is.”

Where have I seen Olivia Scott Welch before? Before Fear Street, this actor was in Modern Family as Manny’s love interest, Olive, as well as starring in Amazon Original series Panic.

Benjamin Flores Jr. plays Josh Johnson

Who is Josh? Josh is a reserved member of the Shadyside bunch, described as a loner who’s passionate about conspiracy theories. Could this deep interest prove useful in figuring out the truth to all the creepy goings-on?

Where have I seen Benjamin Flores Jr before? Most recently, Benjamin Flores Jr. could be seen playing Eugene on HBO’s Your Honor. Before this, the actor was in the Netflix film Rim of the World, as well as lending his voice talents to roles in Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous, Hey Arnold: The Jungle Movie and Happy Feet Two when he was just eight-years-old.

Netflix

Julia Rehwald plays Kate Schmidt

Who is Kate? Valedictorian, cheerleading captain and president of many extracurricular clubs, Kate is someone not to be messed with. Alongside her scholastic achievements, she deals drugs to save money – so she’s far from the cookie-cutter teacher’s pet you might assume her to be.

Where have I seen Julia Rehwald before? Prior to Fear Street, Julia Rehwald has starred in short films Muhkbang Masarap and Where’s Darren.

Fred Hechinger plays Simon Kalivoda

Who is Simon? A high-schooler in Shadyside, Ohio.

Where have I seen Fred Hechinger before? Fred Hechinger starred in 2021 film Italian Street, as well as playing young Arnold Ridgeway in The Underground Railroad. Look out for him in the upcoming mini-series Pam & Tommy, documenting the relationship between Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee – he’ll be playing Seth Warshavsky, a renowned figure in adult films.

Maya Hawke plays Heather

Who is Heather? Heather is another teenager who’s forced to grow up quickly when the shadows of Shadyside begin to grow larger.

Where have I seen Maya Hawke before? One of the most recognisable members of the cast, Maya Hawke is best known for playing Robin in Stranger Things. Other roles include Erin in Italian Studies, in the Gia Coppola-directed film Mainstream, and Flowerchild in Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood. Oh – and she’s also the daughter of actors Uma Thurman and Ethan Hawke.

Darrell Britt-Gibson plays Martin P. Franklin

Who is Martin? Martin is a Shadyside teen, also affected by the creepy discoveries of the town’s history.

Where have I seen Darrell Britt-Gibson before? Viewers may have recently seen Darrell Britt-Gibson portray Black Panther Bobby Rush in Judas and the Black Messiah. Other credits include Just Mercy, Heavy and Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri.

Ashley Zukerman plays Sheriff Nick Goode

Who is Sheriff Nick Goode? A Shadyside law enforcement officer.

Where have I seen Ashley Zukerman before? In the FX and Hulu miniseries A Teacher, he played the husband of the titular educator who starts an illegal relationship with her student. Otherwise, Ashley Zukerman may be familiar to viewers as Nate from Succession or from his stint in season one of Designated Survivor as Peter MacLeish.

Fear Street Part Two: 1978 cast

Sadie Sink plays Ziggy Berman

Who is Ziggy? Described as having a “tough, aggressive front”, Ziggy is a guest at Camp Nightwing who blames the curse of her town for the disappointments in her life. She is the sister of Cindy Berman.

Where have I seen Sadie Sink before? Another Stranger Things transfer, Sadie Sink plays Max Mayfield in the thriller series. Her other projects include once playing a younger teen girl in Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, Suzanne Ballard in single-season action show Odyssey, and episodes of Blue Bloods and The Americans.

Emily Rudd plays Cindy Berman

Who is Cindy? Sister to Ziggy Berman, she is the more straight-laced and level-headed of the two.

Where have I seen Emily Rudd before? Viewers will have seen Emily Rudd in the glam soap opera Dynasty, in which she plays Heidi. Other roles include: Ella Hopkins in The Romanoffs and Kim in Electric Dreams.

Ryan Simpkins as Alice

Who is Alice? Alice is another guest at Camp Nightwing, unprepared for the summer of terror that is about to unfold. For Ryan Simpkins, in particular, the character is a delight: “Alice is a manic proto-punk bisexual nightmare and I love her.”

Where have I seen Ryan Simpkins before? Ryan Simpkins has been acting on screen and stage since the age of five – their most recent projects include Wayward Guide as Jewel Irons, Deena Jones in All The Little Things We Kill, and Dolly in Ladyworld. Earlier, they played Jennifer Strunk in 2009’s A Single Man.

McCabe Slye plays Tommy Slater

Who is Tommy? A caring fellow camper who is particularly fond of Cindy.

Where have I seen McCabe Slye before? Prior to Fear Street, McCabe Slye may have caught your eye in Destroyer, the 2018 film led by Nicole Kidman, or TV series Rise, about a drama department of a working-class school.

Ted Sutherland as Young Nick Goode

Who is Nick Goode? We will have first been introduced to this character in Part One, as his sheriff, adult incarnation. In 1978, however, he’s simply a teenager on the cusp of adulthood and trying to figure out all that comes with getting older.

Where have I seen Ted Sutherland before? As well as his cast mate McCabe Slye, Ted Sutherland also starred in Rise. Otherwise, you may recognise him as Percy from The Walking Dead: World Beyond, or from episodes of FBI, Instinct, Law and Order: Special Victims Unit and Doom Patrol.

Gillian Jacobs as C. Berman/Adult Ziggy

Who is C. Berman? A woman who lives a solitary existence with her dog – who Ziggy grows up to become.

Where have I seen Gillian Jacobs before? Many will know Gillian Jacobs best from her role as Britta Perry in the acclaimed comedy series, Community. Other roles have been in Netflix’s romantic drama series, Love, and films such as Ibiza and Life of the Party.

Chiara Aurelia plays Sheila

Who is Sheila? Hailing from Sunnyvale, the more prosperous of the two towns, Sheila is the Queen Bee of Camp Nightwing and will do all she can to make sure the Shadyside campers know it.

Where have I seen Chiara Aurelia before? As well as Fear Street, Chiara Aurelia has been in TV series such as Cruel Summer, Tell Me Your Secrets, The Brave and Agent Carter. Films credits include Back Roads, Gerald’s Game and Big Sky.

Fear Street Part Three: 1666

Much of the cast of the final film in the trilogy will already have appeared on-screen in at least one of the first two films. As well as playing Deena Johnson, for example, Kiana Madeira also appears to us as Sarah Fier, a woman living in one of the early American colonies in 1666, accused of being a witch.

Olivia Scott Welch plays Hannah Miller as well as 1994’s Sam, while Ashley Zukerman plays Solomon Goode, an ancestor of his 1994 and 1978 character, Nick Goode.

How the 17th-century characters relate to characters in later years is yet to be seen – but we predict it’ll be key in figuring out how to break Shadyside’s long, gruelling curse.

Fear Street Part One: 1994 will be available on Netflix on 2 July; Fear Street Part Two: 1978 will be available on 9 July and Fear Street Part Three: 1666 will be available on 16 July.

