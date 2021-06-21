When is The Walking Dead: World Beyond season 2 released?

Good news for fans of The Walking Dead: World Beyond – the young-adult spin-off to the hugely popular zombie drama has officially begun production on its second season.

The news was announced on the official World Beyond Instagram page in February, with a snap of star Alexa Mansour’s trailer posted alongside the caption, “Their story is far from over…#TWDWorldBeyond is in production.”

And what’s more, there’s some exciting casting news ahead of the second run, with Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. star Max Osinski set to join the series in a recurring role.

The first season of the spin-off aired in late 2020, beginning in October and telling the story of four teenagers living in Nebraska 10 years after the zombie apocalypse – as the first generation to come of age in the apocalypse.

Read on for everything you need to know about the second season, including when we can expect to see new episodes and what’s likely to happen.

The Walking Dead: The World Beyond season 2 release date

There was never any doubt that a second season was on the way – the project was envisaged from the outset as a “two-series closed-ended series.”

As for when that second and final season will air, we’re less sure at this stage: production has already begun, but there’s been no word of a launch date at this point in time.

RadioTimes.com predicts that the very earliest we can hope for new episodes would be late 2021, but we’ll let you know if we hear any more concrete information.

What will happen in The Walking Dead: The World Beyond season 2?

At this stage, plot details have been relatively hard to come by, but there have been reports suggesting that the second run might include more crossover with the original Walking Dead series.

That could even include more details about what happened to Andrew Lincoln’s character Rick Grimes, who was last seen in season of the original Walking Dead series in 2018.

Showrunner Matt Negrete told Digital Spy, “I will say that you will get answers as to potentially where Rick was taken. I think that we’ll also get answers in terms of why he was taken there.

“But more importantly, it’s really about exploring this world that’s going to open up, and it will fit in, in a very important way, with some mythology that was set up in the initial episode of The Walking Dead.”

Jackson Lee Davis/AMC

Negrete also recently told Entertainment Weekly that despite the plan for the series to end after season two, he wouldn’t be against making it more open-ended.

He said, “I’m kind of [in] two minds about it, because right now we’re breaking episode seven of season two with the writers, and we’ve all fallen in love with these characters.

“So I think for all of us, we feel like we could write these characters forever. But, at the same time, it’s nice to be able to approach a series from beginning to end kind of knowing what our ending is going to be and working towards that ending.”

When we have any more intel about what could happen in season two, we’ll update this page accordingly.

The Walking Dead: The World Beyond season 2 cast

We’d expect to see most of the cast from the first season return, so that’d mean more of Aliyah Royale as Iris Bennett, Alexa Mansour as Hope Bennett, Hal Cumpston as Silas Plaskett, Nicolas Cantu as Elton Ortiz, Nico Tortorella as Felix Carlucci, Annet Mahendru as Jennifer “Huck” Mallick and Julia Ormond as Elizabeth Kublek.

As for new additions, Deadline has reported that Max Osinski (Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., Shameless) has joined the cast in a recurring role as Dennis, who is described as a once dedicated and disciplined soldier who is now trying to pick up the pieces of his life.

There’s no word on any further casting announcements at this stage, but we’ll keep this page updated should any more info filter through.

The Walking Dead: The World Beyond season 2 trailer

It will still be a while before we can expect to see a trailer for the new series, but we’ll post one here as soon as it becomes available.

