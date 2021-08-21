The Walking Dead has been one of the biggest shows of television’s golden age, introducing the world to a raft of complex characters against the backdrop of a terrifying zombie apocalypse.

While the show isn’t reaching the stratospheric viewership it had at the height of its popularity, it’s still a big deal that the writers are wrapping things up after 11 seasons.

Many viewers will be rediscovering The Walking Dead now that the complete series has arrived on streaming, providing the perfect opportunity for people to get caught up before the series finale next year.

The story kicked off with sheriff’s deputy Rick Grimes waking up from a coma to find the world ravaged by the undead, ultimately fighting to reunite with his wife and son – but the tough times don’t end there.

If you fancy a slice of post-apocalyptic drama, read on for all the details on how to watch and stream The Walking Dead in the UK.

How to watch The Walking Dead in the UK

Every season of The Walking Dead is available to stream online via Star on Disney Plus, after the series was added to the service’s strong line-up in July.

Episodes from the final season will start joining the service from Monday 23rd August, added weekly to coincide with their broadcast in the United States.

Star is a banner of Disney Plus that houses more mature programming than the rest of the service, including content from Disney’s recently acquired brands like Fox, FX and Hulu.

At the time of writing, only the main series is currently available on Disney Plus, but spin-offs Fear The Walking Dead and The Walking Dead: World Beyond can be found on Amazon Prime Video.

What is The Walking Dead about?

The Walking Dead imagines a post-apocalyptic future in which the world has been overrun by zombies, starting out from the perspective of former deputy sheriff Rick Grimes, as played by Andrew Lincoln.

In recent years, the cast of the show has changed significantly, most notably when Lincoln was written out with the intention of spinning his character into a series of spin-off movies.

Since then, other characters such as Jeffrey Dean Morgan's reformed villain Negan and Norman Reedus' Daryl have become the primary figures in the ensemble cast, with the latter reportedly getting a spin-off after The Walking Dead concludes.

Since then, other characters such as Jeffrey Dean Morgan’s reformed villain Negan and Norman Reedus’ Daryl have become the primary figures in the ensemble cast, with the latter reportedly getting a spin-off after The Walking Dead concludes.

While the show isn’t quite as popular as it once was, it must be considered one of the most influential dramas of television’s golden age, providing a breakout opportunity for several major stars.

Oscar nominee Steven Yeun, Black Panther star Danai Gurira, Star Trek: Discovery‘s Sonequa Martin Green and Virgin River‘s Alexandra Breckenridge are among the names that have appeared over the 11 season run.

The Walking Dead is available to stream on Disney Plus.