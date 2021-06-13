Fear the Walking Dead season 7 release date: Latest news about the zombie spin-off

With the two-part sixth series finally reaching its conclusion, Fear the Walking Dead fans can now look ahead to the seventh season of the zombie apocalypse spin-off series.

The next 16-episode run was confirmed back in December 2020, and production is already underway on the new season, which should arrive later in 2021.

Naturally, exact details are still a little thin on the ground at this early stage – but we’ve gathered everything we know so far below.

Fear the Walking Dead season 7 release date

We don’t have an exact release date just yet but the next season is expected to air at some point in late 2021.

Ahead of the season six finale, a teaser confirmed the seventh instalment will air this autumn.

The upcoming run was first confirmed back in December 2020, with a tweet from the official account reading “The past is dead… but the future is bright. #FearTWD is coming back for a 7th season.”

The past is dead… but the future is bright. #FearTWD is coming back for a 7th season. pic.twitter.com/6oX8uF10Wy — FearTWD (@FearTWD) December 3, 2020

In April 2021 it was revealed that production on the new season had got underway, with the official count tweeting, “And we’re back! #FearTWD Season 7 has started production!”

Alongside the caption was a picture of a clapperboard that revealed Ron Underwood would be directing an episode – returning after previously helming instalments in both the fifth and sixth seasons.

We’ll keep you updated as and when any more official news is revealed about a potential start date.

Fear The Walking Dead season 7 cast

Although it hasn’t been confirmed, we can safely assume most of the big names will return for the next run, so expect to see more of Lennie James as Morgan Jones, Alycia Debnam-Carey as Alicia Clark, Colman Domingo as Victor Strand and Danay Garcia as Luciana.

Other names in line for a return include Maggie Grace, Garret Dillahunt, Alexa Nisenson, Jenna Elfman, Austin Amelio, Ruben Blades and Karen David, while we can probably expect to see some new faces join the cast as well.

We’ll keep this page updated with all the latest casting announcements as and when they arrive.

Fear the Walking Dead season 7 plot

Although exact plot details are not forthcoming, we do know the season will follow directly on from the events of the sixth run.

Prior to the second half of season six, star Jenna Elfman revealed, “I’m so excited about the back half…because the entire thing gets extremely potent for every character. Every character is going to be hit by impacts of life that truly change them, that will launch us into season seven, in a way that catapults the story.”

That certainly sounds intriguing – and presumably rules out another time jump in the immediate future, although show boss Scott M. Gimples has previously said we could see more jumps forward later down the line.

We’ll let you know of any more details as soon as they emerge.

Is there a trailer for Fear the Walking Dead season 7?

There’s no trailer for the next season of The Walking Dead spin-off as yet but keep checking this page as we will update you as soon as teasers start to drop.

Fear The Walking Dead will return in late 2021 and is available to catch up on Amazon Prime Video. You can also check out the best Amazon Prime series and best movies on Amazon Prime, or if you’re looking for more to watch, visit our TV Guide.