Virgin River season 4 release date: cast, plot and renewal news for the Netflix drama

Today’s a big day for Virgin River fans, who’ll have a brand new season of the romantic drama to dive into when they get home.

With Alexandra Breckenridge leading the Virgin River cast as Mel, season three sees the midwife continue her relationship with bar owner Jack whilst nursing him back to health after he suffered a gunshot wound in the season two finale.

Season three may have only just arrived on Netflix, but if you’re wondering whether the show will be back for a fourth season (as well as who shot Jack on Virgin River), then we have all the answers for you.

Read on to learn everything we know so far about Virgin River season four.

Will there be a fourth season of Virgin River?

While Netflix has not yet officially confirmed whether Virgin River is returning for a fourth season, some publications have reported that filming on the next series is about to begin.

According to ProductionWeekly‘s June issue, shooting on Virgin River season four is due to start in late July and expected to finish by November 30th in Vancouver, Canada.

RadioTimes.com has contacted Netflix for comment – as for official confirmation, make sure to keep checking this page for the latest news on Virgin River season four.

Virgin River season 4 release date

If the reports are to be believed that season four filming will begin in July and end in November, it’s likely that the series will return to our screens at the start of 2022 at the earliest.

Fans had to wait just under a year after season one for season two’s release date, however the wait has been even shorter for season three, which arrived after just seven months.

While it may be overly optimist to hope for season four by February/March, hopefully we’ll have it by summer 2022 by the latest!

Virgin River season 4 cast

It wouldn’t be Virgin River if Alexandra Breckenridge and Martin Henderson didn’t return as midwife Mel Monroe and bar owner Jack Sheridan so we’d expect to see them in a fourth season, while you can expect Colin Lawrence (Preacher), Lauren Hammersley (Charmaine Roberts), Annette O’Toole (Hope McCrea), Benjamin Hollingsworth (Dan Brady), Grayson Gurnsey (Ricky) and Sarah Dugdale (Lizzie) to reprise their roles in another season.

Hopefully Tim Matheson will return as Vernon ‘Doc’ Mullins for season four, but with Doc set to face a few medical hurdles in season three, we’re yet to find out whether he pulls through.

As for supporting characters, we’re hoping this isn’t the last we see of Jack’s sister Brie (Zibby Allen) and Lilly’s daughter Tara (Stacey Farber), while we’d love to see Nicola Cavendish (Connie), Teryl Rothery (Muriel) and Lexa Doig (Paige Lassiter) return for season four.

Virgin River season 4 plot

Since Virgin River’s third season has only just arrived on Netflix, it’s hard to predict what season four is likely to cover – although Virgin River showrunner Sue Tenney has already given us some hints.

It looks as though the mystery surrounding Jack’s shooting is expected to spill over into a fourth season, with Tenney telling Us Weekly: “There will be an arrest at the end of season three — but everything is not the way it looks. The story is not over with the arrest.”

As for other storylines, season four is likely to see Mel and Jack’s relationship progress and they debate over whether to have children while Doc comes to terms with his new medical diagnosis.

