With 12 episodes in season 4, there's a lot to dive into this time around, especially with Mel pregnant, Hope back on the scene after getting into a car accident and Brady in jail on suspicion of shooting Jack .

The new season of Virgin River has arrived on Netflix , with fans reuniting with the close-knit Californian community and the various dramas that come with it.

If you've already managed to speed through 12 hours of the romantic drama and are desperate to know whether your favourite Virgin River cast members will be back on your screen – (especially after those season 4 finale cliffhangers), then we have all the answers for you.

Read on to find out everything we know so far about Virgin River season 5, including which stars are returning to the Netflix show and whether filming has started.

Will Virgin River be back for season 5?

Yes! Netflix renewed Virgin River for two more seasons last year so we're guaranteed to see Jack and Mel on our screens at least once more.

The romantic drama announced the exciting news in September 2021 with an Instagram video featuring stars Alexandra Breckenridge (Mel) and Martin Henderson (Jack).

In the 20 second clip, Henderson bends down on one knee as if to propose before asking Breckenridge: "I really wanted to ask you – do you want to do a season 4?"

Breckenridge then replies: "Yes, I do! I've been meaning to ask you – do you want to do a season 5?"

We also know that Supernatural writer/producer Patrick Sean Smith will be joining the show as season 5 showrunner, replacing Sue Tenney.

Virgin River season 5 release date speculation

With season 4 only just arriving on Netflix, the streamer is unlikely to confirm when season 5 will be arriving in the near future.

That being said, we know that filming on season 5 has officially begun thanks to Alexandra Breckenridge's recent Instagram posts.

The Virgin River star, who plays Mel on the show, shared a video on her Instagram story on 19th July in which she's seen riding in a cable car up a snowy mountain.

"First day, season 5 of Virgin River!" she says. "What is Mel doing up a mountain? Can't wait to find out in like a year."

Breckenridge and her co-star Zibby Allen recently confirmed in an Instagram live that season 5 will consist of 12 episodes – the same number as season 4.

Virgin River season 5 cast

We know that Virgin River leads Alexandra Breckenridge (Mel) and Martin Henderson (Jack) will definitely be returning for season 5 – as will Tim Matheson (Doc) and Annette O'Toole (Hope).

Meanwhile, judging by a screenshot of the season 5 table read on Instagram, we know that the following cast members will also be returning:

Mark Ghanimé – Cameron Hayek

Benjamin Hollingsworth – Brady

Colin Lawrence – Preacher

Zibby Allen – Brie

Marco Grzzini – Mike

Keith MacKechnie – Nick

Gwynyth Walsh – Jo Ellen

Nicola Cavendish – Connie

Jenny Cooper – Joey

Kai Bradbury – Denny

Teryl Rothery – Muriel

Chase Petriw – Christopher

Sarah Dugdale – Lizzie

Trevor Lerner – Bert

Emma Oliver – Young Mel

Christina Jastzembska – Lydie

What will happen in Virgin River season 5?

Annette O'Toole as Hope and Tim Matheson as Doc in Virgin River Netflix

*Warning: spoilers ahead for season 4*

Throughout season 4, the main question looming over Mel and Jack was the paternity of her baby and in the final episode, we finally find out the result.

Mel and Jack get their results back from the lab and the good news is that Jack is the father! So season 5 is likely to explore the newly engaged couple's journey through parenthood, particularly with the recent bombshell Charmaine dropped on Jack.

At the end of the episode, Jack rushes to see Charmaine, who is found lying on the floor whilst struggling to breathe. She says that what's happening to her is karma because she lied before revealing that the twins are not Jack's babies.

Hopefully in season 5, we will find out who the father of Charmaine's babies are and why exactly she lied about Jack being the father.

Meanwhile, Doc is only just got to know his grandson Denny – however, in the season finale, he revealed to Lizzie that he doesn't want to get romantically involved with her because he "doesn't have a future" and has been diagnosed with Huntington's Disease.

Season five is likely to explore this plot twist, especially with a relationship between Denny and Lizzie being a possibility.

