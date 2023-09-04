While it's a little while yet until those holiday episodes land on the streamer, season 5 will be yet another dramatic one - and will, according to the synopsis, feature "surprising new relationships, a shocking break-up, a difficult court trial, a heartbreaking goodbye, and a wildfire that threatens the town, bringing some people of Virgin River together while tearing others apart".

Alexandra Breckenridge and Martin Henderson return as Melinda and Jack respectively, with the pair adjusting to a new dynamic and future together after the news of Melinda's pregnancy.

But when can we expect the final season 5 episodes of Virgin River to be released? Read on for everything you need to know about the release date for the final episodes and what we know about them so far.

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Virgin River. Netflix

The final two episodes of Virgin River are a way off for now, with the fifth season releasing its first big batch of 10 episodes on Thursday 7th September 2023.

The final two holiday-themed episodes will land on the streamer on Thursday 30th November 2023.

That means there will be a total of 12 episodes this season, but for the first time throughout its five season run, the show is being split for some festive cheer.

What will the holiday episodes of Virgin River be about?

Martin Henderson as Jack Sheridan and Alexandra Breckenridge as Mel Monroe in Virgin River. Courtesy of Netflix

While there hasn't been anything revealed about the holiday-themed episodes just yet, we do know that the original book series by Robyn Carr also features multiple Christmas special novels.

Some of Carr's holiday-themed books in the Virgin River book series include Bring Me Home for Christmas, Under the Christmas Tree, A Virgin River Christmas and My Kind of Christmas.

They feature fan favourite stories of romance, long lost love, second chances and much more, all with the backdrop of the celebration of the holiday period.

The Netflix drama obviously centres on nurse practitioner Mel (Breckenridge), who moves to the remote California town of Virgin River from Los Angeles and finds that life there isn’t as plain-sailing as she thought. Now, with Mel and Jack engaged and basking in their pregnancy news, what could be on the cards for them?

Well, as per the synopsis for season 5: "Issues of motherhood push Mel to make a big decision about her future at the clinic while her pregnancy unexpectedly sparks an emotional connection to her past. To further prove himself to Mel, Jack squares off with some long-overdue confrontations - with his own demons and, of course, Charmaine.

"And as Doc and Hope’s respective impairments throw their identities into question, the doctor and the mayor must find solace in their community, in their young new family, and in each other."

While we're sure the main bulk of season 5 episodes will deal with the drama to come, we predict some of the fallout may be felt in those final two episodes. After all, they will form the finale to the season.

More like this

In an interview with Glamour last July, Henderson teased the upcoming season is 'the best yet', saying: "The baby stuff gets really interesting [in season 5].

"A lot of stuff gets wrapped up and then there's a whole bunch of new beginnings, new storylines. I can't give too much away. I know someone might move away. Someone might leave."

Will that drama filter into the Christmas period for the beloved characters? Quite possibly.

We do know that Virgin River has had an early season 6 renewal ahead of season 5 landing, so there's plenty more of the drama to come.

But that also means that the Netflix drama could very well follow its previous form and include a finale of cliffhangers, burning questions and maybe a twist or two – they may just have a suitably festive backdrop to match.

Is there a trailer for Virgin River season 5, part 2?

Not yet! As Virgin River season 5 is set to air in a matter of days, we're sure it won't be too long before we get a sneak peek at the festivities to come in the November episodes.

For now, you can watch the trailer for Virgin River season 5 part 1 below.

Virgin River season 5 part 1 comes to Netflix on Thursday 7th September, with previous seasons available to stream on Netflix. Check out our lists of the best series on Netflix and the best movies on Netflix – or see what else is on with our TV Guide. Visit our Drama hub for all the latest news.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10, PLUS a £10 John Lewis and Partners voucher delivered to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.