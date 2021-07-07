Meet the cast of Virgin River season 3

Just a few days to go until Virgin River returns to Netflix with its highly-anticipated third season, with fans desperate to know who shot Jack in the dramatic season two finale.

If you’ve seen the trailer, then you’ll know that Jack survives (phew!), but we’re still in need of some answers when it comes to the future of Jack and Mel’s relationship, Doc’s medical diagnosis and Charmaine’s plans for the twins.

Alexandra Breckenridge, Colin Lawrence, Lauren Hammersley, Annette O’Toole and Tim Matheson are among the Virgin River stars reprising their roles for season three, but there are also some brand new characters arriving on the scene that we’ll get to know in due course.

Read on for everything you need to know about the Virgin River cast, including which stars are joining for season three.

Alexandra Breckenridge plays Melinda ‘Mel’ Monroe

Netflix

Who is Melinda ‘Mel’ Monroe? Melinda is a nurse and midwife who moves to the remote town of Virgin River, California for a fresh start away from her painful memories.

What else has Alexandra Breckenridge been in? Breckenridge has appeared in two seasons of American Horror Story, portrayed Jessie Anderson in The Walking Dead and most recently had a main role in the smash-hit US drama This Is Us.

Martin Henderson plays Jack Sheridan

Netflix

Who is Jack Sheridan? Jack Sheridan is a former US marine who suffers from post-traumatic stress disorder from his time in the military. These days, he spends his time managing the local bar in Virgin River.

What else has Martin Henderson been in? Henderson had a main role in seasons 12-14 of the long-running US medical drama Grey’s Anatomy.

Lauren Hammersley plays Charmaine Roberts

Netflix

Who is Charmaine Roberts? Charmaine is a local from Virgin River and has a ‘friends with benefits’ arrangement with Jack.

What else has Lauren Hammersley been in? Hammersley had a recurring role in the Canadian sitcom Mr. D and also played Adele in the sci-fi drama Orphan Black.

Annette O’Toole plays Hope McCrea

Netflix

Who is Hope McCrea? Hope is the serving mayor of Virgin River.

What else has Annette O’Toole been in? Superman fans will be very familiar with Annette O’Toole as she played both Lana Lang in 1983’s Superman III and Clark Kent’s adoptive mother Martha in Smallville. She also had a main role in 1990’s adaptation of Stephen King’s IT and more recently appeared in the acclaimed drama series Halt and Catch Fire.

Tim Matheson plays Vernon “Doc” Mullins

Netflix

Who is Vernon ‘Doc’ Mullins? As his nickname suggests, Vernon is the local medical doctor in Virgin River.

What else has Tim Matheson been in? Tim Matheson has been acting since the 1960s and in that time has appeared in the likes of Animal House, Fletch, White Collar, Entourage and The Affair.

Benjamin Hollingsworth plays Dan Brady

Netflix

Who is Dan Brady? Dan Brady is another veteran now living in Virgin River, but he’s finding it difficult to readjust to normal life after his time in the service.

What else has Benjamin Hollingsworth been in? Hollingsworth had a main role on the medical drama Code Black, which ran for three seasons before ending in 2018.

Colin Lawrence plays John “Preacher” Middleton

Netflix

Who is John ‘Preacher’ Middleton? John is a close friend to Jack, having also served in the Marines, and now works as a chef at the bar he owns.

What else has Colin Lawrence been in? Lawrence will be known to Riverdale fans as Coach Clayton, while he also portrayed Janko on the fantasy series iZombie and Benjamin Abani on crime drama The Killing.

Grayson Gurnsey plays Ricky

Netflix

Who is Ricky? Ricky is a teenager who works at Jack’s Bar, lives with his grandmother and hopes to join the Marines once he leaves school. In season two, he struck up a relationship with Connie’s niece Lizzie.

What else has Grayson Gurnsey been in? Canadian actor Gurnsey has appeared in The Art of Racing in the Rain, iZombie, Van Helsing, Game On and medical drama Saints.

Sarah Dugdale plays Lizzie

Netflix

Who is Lizzie? Lizzie is Connie’s niece, who is sent to Virgin River in season two by her parents after misbehaving at home in Los Angeles. Whilst staying with her aunt, she begins a romance with Ricky.

What else has Sarah Dugdale been in? Dugdale has appeared in Arrow, dark comedy Phil, Netflix’s In the Shadow of the Moon and Mystery 101.

Nicola Cavendish plays Connie

Netflix

Who is Connie? Connie is a friend of Hope’s who runs Virgin River’s general store and looks after her niece Lizzie while she temporarily lives with her. She’s a bit of a busy body but ultimately has a good heart, helping with Paige’s bakery truck while she’s away.

What else has Nicola Cavendish been in? Cavendish has appeared in drama The Romeo Section, Sabrina the Animated Series, The L Word, Air Bud and The X Files.

Lynda Boyd plays Lilly

Netflix

Who is Lilly? Lilly is a friend of Connie’s and a Virgin River resident who suffers with postpartum depression after giving birth to her daughter six months after the death of her husband.

Where have I seen Lynda Boyd before? Boyd is best known for starring in Final Destination 2, She’s the Man, An Unfinished Life, About A Girl, The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift, The Haunting of Bly Manor and Tin Star.

David Cubitt plays Calvin

NEtflix

Who is Calvin? Calvin is the leader of a local gang who runs an illegal marijuana farm on the edge of Virgin River.

Where have I seen David Cubitt before? Cubitt starred in supernatural drama Medium and has appeared in Bates Motel, Arrow, Ray Donovan, Van Helsing, Siren and The Good Doctor.

Teryl Rothery plays Muriel

Netflix

Who is Muriel? Muriel is an actress and a member of Virgin River’s knitting group, who Hope takes a disliking to after she expresses a romantic interest in Doc.

Where have I seen Teryl Rothery before? Rothery has appeared in Supernatural, iZombie, The Killing, Bates Motel, The X-Files, Best in Show and Stargate SG-1.

Zibby Allen plays Brie

Netflix

Who is Brie? Brie is Jack’s sister who visits him in Virgin River after he’s shot.

Where have I seen Zibby Allen before? Allen is best known for playing Nurse Zibby in Grey’s Anatomy and for her roles in A.N.T. Farm, Bates Motel, Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D, Nancy Drew and The Good Doctor.

Stacey Farber plays Tara

Netflix

Who is Tara? Tara is the daughter of Lilly who comes to Virgin River to help her mother look after the new baby.

Where have I seen Stacey Farber before? Farber is best known for playing Ellie Nash in Degrassi: The Next Generation and for appearing in Life with Derek, Saving Hope, Schitt’s Creek and Rookie Blue.

Patrick Sabongui plays Todd

Netflix

Who is Todd? Todd is the new man in Charmaine’s life.

Where have I seen Patrick Sabongui before? Sabongui is best known for starring as David Singh in The Flash, Chad in Firefly Lane and for appearing in Shameless, Get Shorty, Arrow, Homeland and Beyond.

Markian Tarasiuk plays Parker

Netflix

Who is Parker? Parker is a new teen in town who takes a liking to Lizzie.

Where have I seen Markian Tarasiuk before? Tarasiuk has appeared in The Magicians, Shut Eye, iZombie, Supernatural and TV movie Wedding Cake Dreams.

Chad Riley plays Sgt Gomez

Netflix

Who is Sgt Gomez? Gomez is a police officer who is brought in to investigate who shot Jack.

Where have I seen Chad Riley before? Riley has appeared in Batwoman, Noelle, iZombie, Arrow, The Flash, Supergirl and Deadpool.

Jenny Cooper plays Joey Barnes

Netflix

Who is Joey Barnes? Joey is Mel’s older sister.

What else has Jenny Cooper been in? Cooper has appeared in a number of popular American TV shows including 24, CSI: Miami, Scandal and NCIS.

Lexa Doig as Paige Lassiter

Netflix

Who is Paige Lassiter? Paige has a bakery business based in a food truck that she calls ‘Paige’s Bakeaway’.

What else has Lexa Doig been in? Sci-fi fans may recognise Lexa from her work in the genre, portraying Talia al Ghul in DC Comics series Arrow, Dr Carolyn Lam in Stargate SG-1 and Rowan LaFontaine in 2001’s Friday the 13th film Jason X.

Daniel Gillies plays Mark Monroe

Netflix

Who is Mark Monroe? Mark is Melinda’s late husband, whose passing is one of the reasons why she left her old life in Los Angeles behind.

What else has Daniel Gillies been in? Daniel Gillies is best known for playing Elijah Mikaelson in both The Vampire Diaries and its spin-off The Originals.

