But will Ryan Murphy's anthology horror series be back for a whopping 13th season, or will season 12 be the last time we see a new spooky instalment being released?

Read on for everything you need to know about American Horror Story season 13.

Will there be an American Horror Story season 13?

Zachary Quinto in American Horror Story: NYC. Pari Dukovic Photography/FX

There will! In 2020, American Horror Story was renewed for three more seasons, with season 13 marking the final season in the batch that were ordered.

More like this

At the time, FX Networks chairman John Landgraf called the show's creators, Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk, the "undisputed masters of horror TV, having created the anthological limited series with American Horror Story and sustaining its success for nearly a decade as FX’s highest-rated series".

He continued: "AHS has showcased a wealth of award-winning actors since day one and we appreciate the contributions of everyone, including Ryan, Brad, and fellow executive producers Tim Minear, James Wong, Alexis Martin Woodall, and Bradley Buecker, the writers, directors, cast and crew for each new, unforgettable instalment of American Horror Story.”

If the series were to return for a 14th season beyond this, the show would need to gain a further renewal. However, for now, fans can look forward to at least one more season of the horror anthology.

When will American Horror Story season 13 debut?

Billie Lourd in American Horror Story: 1984. FX

We don't yet know exactly when season 13 of American Horror Story will be released. Previous seasons have tended to arrive in the US on FX around September of each year, before debuting sometime later on Disney Plus in the UK.

However, given that season 12, Delicate, was split into two parts and was delayed due to the writers and actors strikes in 2023, it seems likely that season 13 will be delayed also, perhaps not arriving until 2025, or late 2024. We will keep this page updated once we have any more concrete information regarding the release date for American Horror Story season 13.

What will American Horror Story season 13 be about?

Sarah Paulson as Shelby in American Horror Stor: Roanoke. Frank Ockenfels/FX

We don't yet know anything about the plot, setting or concept for American Horror Story season 13, and as the show is an anthology, it's hard to make guesses as to what it will entail.

Previous seasons have featured covens of witches, haunted houses, cults, serial killers and more, so where it will go in the next season is currently anyone's guess.

Who will star in American Horror Story season 13?

American Horror Story: Hotel. FX

We don't yet know who will star in American Horror Story season 13, but, as with previous seasons, it is very likely to feature a combination of recurring cast members from previous outings along with new stars joining for the first time.

Actors to have featured in the most seasons across the show's run so far include Evan Peters, Sarah Paulson, Lily Rabe, Emma Roberts, Denis O'Hare, Billie Lourd and Leslie Grossman, among others. Any of those could make a return for season 13.

We will update this page as soon as a cast list has been confirmed for the new season.

Stop scrolling, start watching. Get exclusive newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. Sign up to receive the freshest reviews and recommendations for Streaming and On Demand Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Is there a trailer for American Horror Story season 13?

There isn't a trailer for American Horror Story season 13 yet, but we will add one in as soon as it is available. For now, you can rewatch the trailer for the second part of the most recent season, Delicate, right here now.

American Horror Story is available to stream on Disney Plus. Sign up to Disney Plus from £4.99 a month or £79.90 for a year.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Fantasy coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.