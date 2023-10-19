This current season of the horror anthology series stars Emma Roberts and Kim Kardashian, and tells the story of Anna Victoria Alcott, a woman who wants nothing more than to start a family, but starts to fear that something may be targeting her, and her pursuit of motherhood.

But when will the second half of the season air? Read on for everything you need to know about American Horror Story: Delicate part 2.

When will American Horror Story: Delicate part 2 be released?

Kim Kardashian in American Horror Story. Eric Liebowitz/FX

We don't yet know exactly when American Horror Story: Delicate part 2 will air, but it is expected to arrive at some point in 2024.

While it is likely to arrive in the first half of the year, we don't yet have confirmation, so will keep this page updated once any more information becomes available.

American Horror Story: Delicate cast

Emma Roberts in American Horror Story: Delicate. FX/Twitter

The cast for American Horror Story: Delicate is led by Emma Roberts, Matt Czuchry and Kim Kardashian, while frequent stars of the series such as Billie Lourd and Denis O'Hare also return.

Here's a full cast list for American Horror Story: Delicate:

Emma Roberts as Anna Victoria Alcott

Matt Czuchry as Dexter Harding

Kim Kardashian as Siobhan Corbyn

Denis O'Hare as Dr Andrew Hill

Juliana Canfield as Talia

Cara Delevingne as Ivy

Annabelle Dexter-Jones as Sonia Shawcross/Adeline Harding

Julie White as Io Preecher

Maaz Ali as Kamal

Michaela Jaé Rodriguez as Nicolette

Billie Lourd as Ashley

Leslie Grossman as Ashleigh

American Horror Story: Delicate trailer

You can watch the trailer for the mid-season finale, which has just aired in the US, right here now.

American Horror Story is available to stream on Disney Plus. Sign up to Disney Plus for £7.99 a month or £79.90 for a year.

