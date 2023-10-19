American Horror Story: Delicate part 2 - Release date speculation and news
The show's 12th season has now gone on a mid-season break in the US - but when will it return?
Season 12 of American Horror Story, subtitled Delicate, has only just started airing in the UK, but in the US it is now midway through its run.
The fifth episode, called Preech, has now aired on FX, with the show now having gone on a mid-season break before the final five episodes air.
This current season of the horror anthology series stars Emma Roberts and Kim Kardashian, and tells the story of Anna Victoria Alcott, a woman who wants nothing more than to start a family, but starts to fear that something may be targeting her, and her pursuit of motherhood.
But when will the second half of the season air? Read on for everything you need to know about American Horror Story: Delicate part 2.
When will American Horror Story: Delicate part 2 be released?
We don't yet know exactly when American Horror Story: Delicate part 2 will air, but it is expected to arrive at some point in 2024.
While it is likely to arrive in the first half of the year, we don't yet have confirmation, so will keep this page updated once any more information becomes available.
American Horror Story: Delicate cast
The cast for American Horror Story: Delicate is led by Emma Roberts, Matt Czuchry and Kim Kardashian, while frequent stars of the series such as Billie Lourd and Denis O'Hare also return.
Here's a full cast list for American Horror Story: Delicate:
- Emma Roberts as Anna Victoria Alcott
- Matt Czuchry as Dexter Harding
- Kim Kardashian as Siobhan Corbyn
- Denis O'Hare as Dr Andrew Hill
- Juliana Canfield as Talia
- Cara Delevingne as Ivy
- Annabelle Dexter-Jones as Sonia Shawcross/Adeline Harding
- Julie White as Io Preecher
- Maaz Ali as Kamal
- Michaela Jaé Rodriguez as Nicolette
- Billie Lourd as Ashley
- Leslie Grossman as Ashleigh
American Horror Story: Delicate trailer
You can watch the trailer for the mid-season finale, which has just aired in the US, right here now.
American Horror Story is available to stream on Disney Plus. Sign up to Disney Plus for £7.99 a month or £79.90 for a year.
