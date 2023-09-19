As always, the cast features a number of American Horror Story stalwarts, including Emma Roberts and Billie Lourd, while newcomers to the series include Kim Kardashian and Cara Delevingne.

But who else stars in the series and who do they all play? Read on for everything you need to know about the cast of American Horror Story: Delicate.

American Horror Story: Delicate cast - Meet the main cast and characters in the 12th season

Emma Roberts as Anna Victoria Alcott

Emma Roberts in American Horror Story: Delicate. FX/YouTube

Who is Anna Victoria Alcott? Anna is an A-list actress who embarks on an IVF journey to get pregnant, but she becomes convinced that someone or something is trying to sabotage her pregnancy.

Where have I seen Emma Roberts before? Roberts is best-known for starring in the series Scream Queens and in films including The Hunt, Billionaire Boys Club and We're The Millers. Roberts previously appeared in the third, fourth, seventh, eighth and ninth seasons of American Horror Story.

Kim Kardashian as Siobhan Walsh

Kim Kardashian in American Horror Story: Delicate. FX/YouTube

Who is Siobhan Walsh? Siobhan is Anna's closest friend.

Where have I seen Kim Kardashian before? Kardashian is, of course, best-known for her status as a reality TV star, currently featuring in Disney Plus series The Kardashians. As an actor, she has appeared in the likes of Disaster Movie and Paw Patrol: The Movie, and made a cameo appearance as herself in Ocean's 8.

Cara Delevingne as Meg

Cara Delevingne in American Horror Story: Delicate. FX/YouTube

Who is Meg? Nothing is yet known about Meg, but from the trailer it seems as though she is a sinister presence.

Where have I seen Cara Delevingne before? Delevingne is best-known as a model, while she has previously acted in films including Paper Towns, Pan, Suicide Squad and Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets. On TV, she has starred in Carnival Row, Only Murders in the Building and Futurama.

Matt Czuchry as Dexter Harding

Matt Czuchry in American Horror Story: Delicate. FX/YouTube

Who is Dexter Harding? Dexter is Anna's husband.

Where have I seen Matt Czuchry before? Czuchry is best-known for his roles in Gilmore Girls, The Good Wife and The Resident.

Michaela Jaé Rodriguez as Talia Donovan

Michaela Jaé Rodriguez in American Horror Story: Delicate. FX/YouTube

Who is Talia Donovan? Talia is a a wealthy friend of Dexter's.

Where have I seen Michaela Jaé Rodriguez before? Rodriguez has previously appeared in series including Pose and Loot, and in films such as tick, tick... BOOM! and Transformers: Rise of the Beasts.

Billie Lourd as TBC

Billie Lourd in American Horror Story: Delicate FX/YouTube

Where have I seen Billie Lourd before? The daughter of Carrie Fisher, Lourd is known for having starred in the Star Wars sequel trilogy, Booksmart and Ticket to Paradise, as well as the series Scream Queens. Lourd previously appeared in the seventh, eighth, ninth, 10th and 11th seasons of American Horror Story, as well as in spin-off American Horror Stories.

Denis O'Hare as TBC

Denis O'Hare in American Horror Story: Delicate. FX/YouTube

Where have I seen Denis O'Hare before? O'Hare has appeared in films such as Dallas Buyers Club and The Goldfinch, as well as in series including The Nevers, The Good Wife, This is Us and Big Little Lies. He has previously appeared in the first, third, fourth, fifth, sixth, 10th and 11th seasons of American Horror Story, as well as in spin-off American Horror Stories.

Leslie Grossman as TBC

Leslie Grossman Stefanie Keenan/VF23/WireImage for Vanity Fair

Where have I seen Leslie Grossman before? Grossman is known for appearing in series such as Love, Victor, Goliath and The Goldbergs. Grossman previously appeared in the seventh, eighth, ninth, 10th and 11th seasons of American Horror Story.

