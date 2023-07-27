Since its inception last year, the show has already been hugely successful, as viewers have tuned in for three seasons to see what antics the siblings get up to.

But will there be a fourth instalment of The Kardashians, and if so, who will star in it? Read on for everything we know so far.

Will The Kardashians return for season 4?

Kim Kardashian in The Kardashians. Hulu

Kardashians fans, rejoice - the show will definitely return for a fourth season!

Sisters Kim and Khloé Kardashian confirmed that the show will return for a further 20 episodes after season three, while they were at the Disney Upfronts in New York City in May.

Precisely when they’ll be back, though, is still up in the air - but be sure to check back here as we’ll update this page when we have more information.

The Kardashians season 4 cast

While a confirmed cast list is yet to be announced, we can expect to see all five of the famous sisters throughout the series: Kourtney, Khloé and Kim Kardashian, and their half-sisters Kendall and Kylie Jenner.

Their ‘momager’ Kris Jenner is also likely to feature, along with her partner of nine years, Corey Gamble.

Travis Barker kisses Kourtney Kardashian.

Completing the line-up will probably be Kourtney’s current husband, musician Travis Barker, as well as her ex-partner and father to her three children, Scott Disick.

While we’re unsure how much time each public figure for in the series, the fourth season of The Kardashians will feature a complete cast reunion episode.

The Kardashians season 4 storylines: What will happen in season 4?

Whatever’s going on in the land of The Kardashians, you can expect that the series will be filled with drama!

The show will possibly cover Kim’s latest acting role in the latest season of American Horror Story: Delicate.

Word on The Street(s), direct to your inbox We've got spoilers, gossip and exclusive interviews for you. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Their dating lives may also be touched upon, and (fingers crossed!) clear up those rumours that Kendall is dating rapper Bad Bunny, or how Kylie has been linked to actor Timothée Chalamet.

Is there a trailer for The Kardashians season 4?

At the moment, there is no trailer for season 4 of The Kardashians - but we'll add one to this page as soon as it's available!

You can watch The Kardashians on Disney Plus – sign up to Disney Plus for £7.99 a month or £79.90 a year. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide and Streaming Guide.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.