This time around, the story is inspired by the as-yet-unreleased novel Delicate Condition by author Danielle Valentine, which follows a woman whose attempts to start a family are being thwarted by a sinister, unknown figure.

Kardashian was announced for a starring role in April, which raised eyebrows due to her limited acting credits, which have largely involved comedic portrayals of herself in the likes of Last Man Standing, 30 Rock and 2 Broke Girls.

The reality star, who is currently chronicling her life on Disney Plus series The Kardashians, is certainly sporting a different look in the cult-like teaser for American Horror Story: Delicate. Watch below:

At the time of Kardashian's casting, producer Murphy said; “Kim is among the biggest and brightest television stars in the world and we are thrilled to welcome her to the AHS family.

“Emma [Roberts] and I are excited about collaborating with this true force in the culture. Halley Feiffer has written a fun, stylish and ultimately terrifying role especially for Kim, and this season is ambitious and unlike anything we have ever done.”

Delevingne can also be spotted in the new teaser, marking the model and actor's latest high-profile project after murder-mystery comedy Only Murders in the Building and Prime Video fantasy drama Carnival Row.

Roberts has appeared in several earlier seasons of American Horror Story and is joined in this instalment by Matt Czuchry (The Good Wife), Annabelle Dexter-Jones (Succession) and Michaela Jaé Rodriguez (Pose).

American Horror Story season 12 does not yet have a release date. The show is already renewed for a thirteenth outing, but it remains to be seen whether FX will continue the series beyond that point.

