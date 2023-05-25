From the looks of the trailer, interfamily tensions are at an all time high with Kourtney accusing Kim of using her wedding to Travis Barker as a "business opportunity" in order to launch her Dolce & Gabbana collaboration.

It's finally that time: The Kardashians are back for season 3 and the drama is set to be as explosive as ever.

Meanwhile, fans can expect to see some of the fallout from Kim's break-up with Pete Davidson and her divorce from musician Kanye West.

Khloé will also deal with the health scare of having a melanoma removed from her face, as well as Kylie and Kris teaming up for a make-up palette launch.

What we do know is that once more Kris, Kourtney, Kim, Khloé, Kendall and Kylie invite viewers back into their lives and we're firmly in place for the rollercoaster. But when can we expect more of the series to land?

With the new season launching on Disney Plus today (Thursday 25th May), read on for when you can expect to watch episode 2.

When is episode 2 of The Kardashians season 3 released on Disney Plus?

The Kardashians season 3 launched on Disney Plus on Thursday 25th May 2023.

If you're already wondering when you can expect the next episode, don't worry - Disney Plus are following the approach of previous seasons and releasing episodes weekly every Thursday.

That means that the second episode of the series will land on the streaming platform on Thursday 1st June.

The Kardashians season 3 release schedule

The Kardashians. Courtesy of Hulu

Brand new episodes of The Kardashians will air each week, with the show set to run for 10 weeks.

Below is a list of all the release dates for season 3:

Thursday 25th May 2023 - Episode 1 (launch)

Thursday 1st June 2023 - Episode 2

Thursday 8th June 2023 - Episode 3

Thursday 15th June 2023 - Episode 4

Thursday 22nd June 2023 - Episode 5

Thursday 29th June 2023 - Episode 6

Thursday 6th July 2023 - Episode 7

Thursday 13th July 2023 - Episode 8

Thursday 20th July 2023 - Episode 9

Thursday 27th July 2023 - Episode 10

How many episodes of The Kardashians season 3 are there?

Like previous seasons, The Kardashians season 3 will be made up of 10 episodes.

The episodes are usually around 45 minutes in length, with the longest episode of the series so far being the season 2 finale which saw Kourtney, Travis and their guests enjoy a luxurious wedding weekend in Portofino, Italy.

The Kardashians season 3 trailer

You can watch the trailer for season 3 of The Kardashians below.

