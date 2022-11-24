So far in the season, we've seen Kris Jenner undergo hip replacement surgery , Kourtney Kardashian plan her wedding to Travis Barker and Kylie Jenner recovering from having her second baby.

Season 2 of The Kardashians is done and dusted, with the final episode arriving on Disney Plus (for UK viewers) today.

With the Hulu show have now wrapped up its second season, fans are probably wondering whether we'll get to see one of the world's most famous families in action once again – and we have the answer!

Read on to learn everything we know so far about The Kardashians season 3.

Will The Kardashians be back for season 3?

Yes – Disney Plus would know better than to go against the family! The Kardashians will be back for season 3.

Kourtney Kardashian Barker confirmed the news in September, telling E! News at her Boohoo New York Fashion Week debut: "I've been filming season 3 here. We're shooting season 3 now."

Meanwhile, Variety reported back in March that Hulu had commissioned 40 episodes of the reality show – so it seems they're in it for the long haul.

Hulu and Disney Plus are yet to confirm when fans can expect The Kardashians to return to our screens – however judging by previous seasons, we probably won't have to wait long.

There were just three months between season 1 ending and the season 2 premiere, which took place in September 2022. With Kourtney Kardashian Barker confirming that filming is currently underway, it's possible that season 3 could hit Disney Plus in the UK in early 2023 – potentially February or March at the earliest.

The Kardashians season 3 cast

Khloe Kardashian Disney+

It wouldn't be The Kardashians without the titular stars, so we can expect the following family members to appear in season 3:

Kris Jenner

Kim Kardashian

Kourtney Kardashian Barker

Khloé Kardashian

Kendall Jenner

Kylie Jenner

We're also likely to see Travis Barker a fair amount, considering he is now married to Kourtney, while Kourtney's ex-partner Scott Disick and Kris Jenner's boyfriend Corey Gamble are also expected to reappear.

However, we'd be surprised if Pete Davidson makes an appearance in season 3, considering that the former SNL cast member and Kim Kardashian broke up in August this year.

What will happen in The Kardashians season 3?

With filming already underway, we can take a good guess at what season 3 is likely to cover, particularly since the Kardashians are rarely out of the headlines.

A third season will likely feature the launch of Kourtney Kardashian Baker's Boohoo campaign, which she promoted at NY Fashion Week.

Meanwhile, we know that Kim Kardashian collaborated with Dolce & Gabbana in September, so season 3 may take viewers behind the scenes of that and its launch. We're also likely to see the break down of her relationship with Pete Davidson play out, considering the pair split in August 2022.

As for Kylie and Kris, the mother-daughter pairing recently released a new makeup palette together so perhaps we'll be taking another trip to Kylie HQ in the new season.

Meanwhile, Khloé Kardashian welcomed her second baby with ex Tristan Thompson via surrogate in July – the birth featured in the first episode of season 2, however we haven't seen much of the cherub since so perhaps the reality show will be adding a new little cast member to its line-up.

The Kardashians season 3 trailer

Hulu and Disney Plus have not released a trailer for The Kardashians season 3 just yet, but watch this space for any new clips!

