In a preview exclusive to RadioTimes.com , the Kardashian matriarch is laying in bed when Khloe pays her a visit. The pair chat about how recovery is going, with Kris telling her daughter she has walked twice and that she doesn't remember the surgery "at all".

Kris Jenner went in for hip replacement surgery in last week's episode of The Kardashians , and she's already thinking about the next one.

Kris also tells Khloe about Kim saying it would be great to go under the knife together as they laid in bed before Kris was taken in.

Don’t miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

The conversation soon turns to a different kind of operation, however, when Khloe reveals she's been "really contemplating" a boob job.

Kris being Kris, however, senses an opportunity. "Oh, let's do it together," she says. "Is that weird, mother-daughter boob jobs?"

"I don't know what's weird anymore," Khloe tells her, which, for the Kardashians at least, seems accurate. You can watch the clip for yourself below.

The second season of The Kardashians premiered on Disney Plus last month, with the clan returning to the streamer after making the swap from terrestrial TV last year.

As well as Kris's surgery, this series continues to explore Travis and Kourtney's relationship and features Pete Davidson, despite the fact the comedian is no longer dating Kim Kardashian.

You can watch The Kardashians on Disney Plus – sign up to Disney Plus for £7.99 a month or £79.90 a year. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times is on sale now – subscribe now to get each issue delivered to your door. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times View From My Sofa podcast.