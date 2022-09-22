After ending their E! fly-on-the-wall series, the famous sisters returned to our screens with another documentary style show in April, this time on Hulu.

The Kardashian krew are back for a brand new season of The Kardashians .

It saw Kourtney get engaged to musician Travis Barker, Kim embark on a relationship with comedian and actor Pete Davidson, who she's recently split from, and ended on a sad note for Khloe as she learned her ex Tristan Thompson had fathered a child with another woman.

With the show now back, it's likely that viewers will get some answers to some of the questions raised in season one. And perhaps, we'll get to see a peek at Kourtney and Travis' Italian wedding, which took place this summer.

For season 1, the episodes were released weekly, with Disney Plus being able to watch the show in the UK.

So you don't have to miss out on any of the hot goss, RadioTimes.com have put together a guide on when each episode will arrive on the streaming site.

The Kardashians season 2 release schedule

New episodes of The Kardashians will premiere each week and the show will run for 10 weeks.

Below is a list of all the release dates for season 2:

Thursday 22nd September 2022 - Episode 1 (season 2 launch)

Thursday 29th September 2022 - Episode 2

Thursday 6th October 2022 - Episode 4

Thursday 13th October 2022 - Episode 5

Thursday 20th October 2022 - Episode 6

Thursday 27th October 2022 - Episode 7

Thursday 3rd November 2022 - Episode 8

Thursday 10th November 2022 - Episode 9

Thursday 17th November 2022 - Episode 10 (season 2 finale)

You can watch The Kardashians season 1 on Disney Plus – sign up to Disney Plus for £7.99 a month or £79.90 a year. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide.

