The short trailer, which announced the show's September return date, revealed all drama to come from Blac Chyna's lawsuit against the family, Kris Jenner's potential health scare, Kylie Jenner giving birth to her second child and the aftermath of Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson's break-up.

While it's only been a few weeks since Hulu 's The Kardashians season 1 came to an end, fans of the reality show were treated to a teaser for its second season this week, confirming the big news that Kim Kardashian's boyfriend Pete Davidson is officially joining the cast.

With a few months to go before we're reunited with one of the most famous families in the world and a few storylines we're keen to see on screen, here's everything we know so far about The Kardashians season 2 – and how to watch in the UK.

The Kardashians season 2 release date

Season 2 of The Kardashians will be premiering on Thursday 22nd September on Hulu in the US.

The reality show's first series aired in April 2022 and consisted of 10 episodes, which were released on a weekly basis.

How to watch The Kardashians season 2 in the UK

While The Kardashians is available to watch on Hulu in the US, fans in the UK will be able to watch the show's first and second seasons on Disney Plus.

You'll be able to find The Kardashians on Star within Disney Plus, which is the streamer's content pillar for more mature shows, from Family Guy and Modern Family to Atlanta and 24.

The Kardashians season 2 cast

Pete Davidson and Khloe Kardashian in The Kardashians season 2 Disney+

Season 2 of The Kardashians is set to feature most of the family, all of whom appeared in season 1 – however, the most exciting addition to the cast has to be Pete Davidson, the comedian and former Saturday Night Live star who is currently dating Kim Kardashian.

While Davidson made his debut in the season 1 finale, making a vocal cameo in an end-credits clip, he'll be appearing onscreen for the first time in season 2 – as confirmed in the second season's teaser trailer.

As for the rest of the cast, below are the confirmed cast members for The Kardashians season 2.

Kim Kardashian

Kourtney Kardashian

Khloe Kardashian

Kris Jenner

Kendall Jenner

Kylie Jenner

Scott Disick

Corey Gamble

Travis Barker

Pete Davidson

It is unclear whether Kanye West will be appearing in the upcoming season given his recent feud with Pete Davidson, while the show has not revealed whether Khloe Kardashian's ex Tristan Thompson will be back for season 2.

What will happen in The Kardashians season 2?

The second season of The Kardashians is set to cover events that happened earlier this year, including the birth of Kylie Jenner's second child in February and the build up to Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's wedding, with an unofficial ceremony happening in April and an Italian wedding ceremony in May.

The new episodes will also see Kim Kardashian open up about her relationship with Pete Davidson, who'll be appearing on the show for the very first time – as teased in the first trailer when the social media star invites Pete into the shower with her.

We'll also catch up with Khloe Kardashian after her split from Tristan Thompson, whose affair with another woman was exposed towards the end of season 1. "I definitely believe in love," Khloe says in the trailer – perhaps she'll start dating again in season 2?

On a sadder note, the new season is set to follow Kris Jenner as she deals with health issues, with the matriarch tearfully saying in an interview that she doesn't want to let her children know that she's worried.

Meanwhile, the show will also tackle the Kardashians' legal dispute with Blac Chyna, with the ex of Rob Kardashian suing the family for defamation and the trial beginning in April of this year.

"She's suing us for over $100 million dollars and we're leaving our fate in the hands of 12 random people – what if they hate us?" Khloe is seen asking Kim in the trailer.

With a lot happening over the first few months of the year, there's bound to be exciting episodes ahead!

Is there a trailer for The Kardashians season 2?

Hulu released a teaser trailer for The Kardashian's second season earlier this week, giving fans a sneak-peek at Pete Davidson's debut on the show. You can check it out below.

