The most famous family in the world have had us laughing, crying, and downright confused about how they chop their salad items.

It’s been an exciting 10 weeks back with The Kardashians once again for their debut series on Disney Plus.

But as attention now turns to season 2 – which has been confirmed after the family revealed Hulu ordered 40 episodes – all eyes are on what could feature when the reality show returns.

We, as self-confessed fans of The Kardashians, have a few ideas on where the series could go next… read on to see what absolutely needs to happen in The Kardashians season 2.

Don’t miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Thanks, you are now signed up to our entertainment newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! For details on how we use your data, please see our privacy policy.

The Kardashians season 2 needs to deliver with these 6 storylines

1. What what that cliffhanger?!

At the end of episode 10, the family reflect on how far they’ve come over the past year, and what they’d like to achieve in the future.

During Kris Jenner’s segment, she received a text, seemingly from the family group chat. Tantalisingly, she teased there was some juicy gossip within the family that we’d no doubt love to know. A producer on the series asked, and just as it looked like Kris was about to spill the beans, a pesky “to be continued” card flashed up.

What did Kris find out? It’s a little blurry on when The Kardashians season 1 finished filming – Cosmopolitan has mapped out a rough filming timeline which does stretch to as late as February 2022.

If we took February as absolute latest, Kris could have found out Kylie was in labour (her second child was born on 2nd February). Or, the family might have discovered Kanye West’s relationship with Julia Fox…

It was also nearing Valentine’s Day so the sisters could have likely received a thoughtful gift they wanted to share.

Basically, we’re just going to have to wait to find out – but knowing The Kardashians, anything is possible.

2. The Kravis wedding

A big storyline in The Kardashians season 1 was the whirlwind romance of eldest daughter Kourtney and Blink 182 drummer Travis Barker. Even just the couple getting together damn near broke the internet, and fans couldn’t wait to see their romantic proposal play out on Disney+; suddenly, Kourt was the most interesting to look at.

With a beach full of roses, a romantic speech from Travis, and with all of her family and friends surrounding her, Kourtney’s dreams came true when Travis got down on one knee and popped the question – heck, even her glam squad were watching on. The moment was well-documented on social media, but seeing it play out on screen brought the magic to life.

That’s exactly why we need to see the all-important wedding play out – or rather, should we say, weddings. Yes, there were three.

In early April 2022, Kravis walked down the aisle in an unlicensed ceremony in Las Vegas, complete with leather biker jackets, black sunnies and a pretty rock ‘n’ roll affair. Kourt shared pictures from the fun moment on Instagram, saying: “Once upon a time, in a land far, far away (Las Vegas) at 2am, after an epic night and a little tequila, a queen and her handsome king ventured out to the only open chapel with an Elvis and got married (with no license). Practice makes perfect.”

Their second wedding took place in early May and this time was official. The held a small and intimate affair in Santa Barbara, just a couple of miles from where Travis proposed as seen in The Kardashians. It’s thought even the full family weren’t in attendance, but don’t worry – they would get their chance to see Kourt walk down the aisle…

In May 2022, in Portofino, Kourtney and Travis tied the knot, in arguably one of the most lavish and simply gorgeous celebrity weddings there ever has been. The pair got married in Castello Brown fortress and the entire event was dressed by Dolce & Gabbana (even the guests wore D&G).

In all, this complete spectacle simply deserves to be the centrepiece of season 2. We’d be completely surprised if there weren’t any cameras there capturing the special moment(s).

3. Kim’s continued fight for justice

In one of the most touching moments of The Kardashians season 1, Kim passed the baby bar, meaning she can now continue her studies and eventually have the opportunity to take the full bar exam.

It became clear very quickly that her passion for justice and overhauling the prison system was simply admirable and her work is insightful and impactful.

Hopefully, we get to see more of this in season 2, as Kim continues fighting for what’s right.

As an aside, she also started working on her own contracts, speaking of her desire to set up her own law firm and learning a lot from what she has picked from her Momager, Kris. We love this different side of Kim and can’t wait to see where the future takes her.

4. Kylie’s second child

Kylie gave birth to her second child with Travis Scott on 2nd February, but his name has been kept under tight wraps.

The baby boy was initially named Wolf Webster, but Kylie later announced that the name didn’t “feel like him”.

What we still don’t know as of publication is what his name actually is. Will we find out in season 2? Who knows!

5. More Kim and Pete

After her relationship with the rapper Kanye West ended, it was nice to see single Kim exploring being by herself once more. As we know all too well, it didn’t last long, after her surprise relationship with Pete Davidson was revealed to the world.

Although we didn’t get to see much of them together in season 1, the effect he was having on her was palpable, with Kim happier than ever.

With a new man and a new lust for life, we want this to continue for Kim – and selfishly, we want to see the new cute couple interacting!

6. Did Kendall ever learn to cut a cucumber?

OK, we tease. But one of the funniest, memeable moments from season 1 came when Kendall tried to cut a cucumber in quite frankly the most bizarre way ever.

Will season 2 bring about the reprieve? We’re literally on the edge of our seats.

Advertisement

You can watch Keeping Up with the Kardashians on hayu – start your free trial now. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide.