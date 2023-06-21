So far in this third season of The Kardashians, we've had drama aplenty as sisters Kim and Kourtney have had disagreements and Kim has unveiled her Dolce & Gabbana line to the world.

The internet's most famous family, The Kardashians , continue to give us an insight into their lives this week as the fifth episode of their current Disney Plus series lands on the streamer tomorrow (Thursday 22nd June).

Taking to Milan Fashion week is no easy feat as we saw in the previous episode, with stress building and anticipation levels rising for all eyes to see her collaboration.

Well, in an exclusive clip to RadioTimes.com, it seems as though the nerves that Kim were misplaced and her hard work paid off in a big way.

In the clip, we see the moments after the fashion show with Kim and Dolce & Gabbana founders Stefano Gabbana and Domenico Dolce chatting it over.

Kim says she's on "cloud nine" and is happy with the positive feedback that has come out so far, telling the fashion designers: "All the reviews have been so good."

In her cutaway interview, Khloe tells the camera: "Kimberley has come so, so far in her confidence in fashion. She has gone from relying on her ex-husband to now curating her own collaboration with Dolce & Gabbana.

"But Kim, you have been a fashionista since you've been born and you don't need anybody else but your little self."

Watch the clip below.

Of course, Khloe is referencing Kim's ex-husband Kanye West, who many fans of the show will know had a major impact on Kim's fashion sense - and employed a stylist to re-vamp her wardrobe when they were together.

Will her new collaboration with the designer powerhouse mark a fresh chapter in Kim's life after all? We'll have to watch and find out.

All eyes will undoubtedly be on Kim and Kourtney after the fashion show to see whether the pair can patch things up after Kourtney emotionally broke down to Kendall about her feelings that Kim was copying her wedding.

Episodes continue to be released on Disney Plus weekly every Thursday, following the Kardashian family as they navigate their careers, family, love and everything in between.

Episode 5 of The Kardashians season 3 is available on Disney+ tomorrow, 22nd June, with new episodes each week.

You can watch The Kardashians on Disney Plus – sign up to Disney Plus for £7.99 a month or £79.90 a year. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide and Streaming Guide.

