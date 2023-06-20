On Monday night's episode, Maya's return was teased, causing many fans to fear that there could be trouble ahead.

Things are about to get very juicy on Love Island , with Maya Jama returning to the villa on Tuesday 20th June.

"This season is relentless bc why tf is Maya Jama back already!?!?! We just had a double dumping AMD [sic] a daytime recoupling," one fan wrote.

"Why is Maya Jama back again?" another said.

Others speculated that her visit to the villa could mean that one of the Love Island 2023 contestants would be going home, with many fearing Catherine Agbaje could be heading towards the exit door after her partner Scott van der Sluis expressed feelings for Leah Taylor.

"Maya Jama is on her way back and Catherine is on her way out," one viewer suggested.

ITV has now revealed why the host will be stopping by the villa in a brand new twist.

Jama will arrive during what was meant to be a cute couples' brunch to break some tough news to the islanders.

"Hi, my lovelies!" she says in a preview clip for tonight's episode.

"This is a bit of a surprise, isn’t it? Stay where you are, this won’t take long. I hope you’re enjoying your cute brunch and time together…"

She continues: "Well, as you know, finding your perfect match isn’t always easy. You guys are all living together, spending every moment together. You all have a front row seat into everyone's relationship. You see first hand how it all goes down.

"In your couples you now have a very big decision to make. I want you to decide which two couples are the least compatible and tonight I’ll be back to find out who you all have chosen. This won’t be easy, so I'll leave you to it and I will see you later…"

It's not yet known which two couples could face elimination, but if Monday night's episode is anything to go by, there are a few who could be at risk.

Despite winning the challenge, Sammy Root and Jess Harding continued to argue about him flirting with Leah, Molly Marsh and Zachariah Noble realised that they don't know much about one another, and all but two people voted Whitney Adebayo and Mehdi Edno as the least sexually compatible, including Whitney herself.

The pair made up for this confusion by sharing their first kiss on the terrace later in the episode, but could it be too little too late?

Jama will return to the villa in the evening to reveal the results from the islanders' votes.

Love Island airs on ITV2 at 9pm. You can watch all previous seasons of Love Island on BritBox – you can sign up for a 7-day free trial.

Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

Take part in the Screen Test, a project from Radio Times and the Universities of Sussex and Brighton, to explore the role of television and audio in our lives.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.