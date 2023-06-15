The villa is filling up by the minute and now, new bombshell Scott van der Sluis is set to enter the villa in tonight's (Thursday 15th June) explosive episode, that will see him take one woman out on a date.

Season 10 of Love Island is well and truly underway, with the drama notching up by the day. So far, we've had love triangles aplenty, bombshells nearly every other day and some unfortunate goodbyes.

He joins a line-up that has weathered its fair share of relationship storms so far, and that includes semi professional footballer Tyrique Hyde, content creator Molly Marsh and gas engineer Mitchel Taylor.

Will Scott be lucky in love? And who will he pick to go on a first date now that the Islanders have just recoupled up together? We'll have to watch to wait and see. But read on for everything you need to know about the new islander.

Scott van der Sluis - key facts

Age: 22

Job: Footballer

Instagram: @scottvds17

Who is Scott van der Sluis?

The North Wales footballer says that now is the right time for him to find love, but his claim to fame is something obviously related to his sporting profession.

He says: "I was the youngest goalkeeper to ever play with the Welsh national team! I also got a call when I was 16 and playing at Swansea from the Welsh goalkeeper coach inviting me to train with the first team. I got to sit and have dinner with Aaron Ramsey and the Welsh football team! I was in awe, when the year before they got to the Euro finals, they were my idols."

In terms of what he envisions bringing to the villa, Scott says: "Energy. I’ll bring a bit of banter, be cheeky, and I’m a flirt! [I'm a] very, very strong personality so if I see anything I don’t agree with, there’ll definitely be fireworks!"

Why did Scott van der Sluis want to take part in Love Island?

Scott says that there's never been a better time to take part in the show than now. He says: "Football is all I’ve ever done, all I’ve ever known. So this is a new and exciting opportunity for a change up in life."

He continues: "I’ve been single through my own choice, as well as circumstances. I’ve moved around a lot with football and I’ve been based in Dublin playing football for over a year. I’ve been single for 3 and a half years so it’s been a while soI’m ready and open to anything!"

As for falling in love, Scott admits: "I’m a slow burner. It’s only when I really think I’m losing them sometimes that I do."

How old is Scott van der Sluis?

Scott is 22 years old.

Is Scott van der Sluis on Instagram?

He most certainly is and can be found @scottvds17. Like the rest of the islanders, his current bio reads: "I'm off to find love at the @loveisland villa!" but his profile boasts pretty much solely pictures of him playing football and with his team.

